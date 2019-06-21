The Merton Machine smashes it – another Lib Dem GAIN

What a fantastic result to wake up to! Honestly, I tried to stay awake, but I just couldn’t.

Lib Dem GAIN from Labour for @JeniferGouldCH and @MertonLibDems Fantastic result!! — ALDC (@ALDC) June 20, 2019

We got 8% last time!

Cannon Hill (Merton) result: LDEM: 35.0% (+24.3)

LAB: 28.9% (-13.9)

CON: 28.6% (-14.2)

GRN: 5.2% (+5.2)

UKIP: 2.2% (-1.4) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019

Let’s hear it for the amazing Merton Machine and Cllr Jennifer Gould. Super Six now becomes Magnificent Seven!

Congratulations to our wonderful candidate @JeniferGouldCH and the whole Merton Lib Dem team on gaining a 7th councillor tonight! 🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶 pic.twitter.com/vUTeXhUVsc — Eloïse 🤳🏻 (@Eloise_58) June 21, 2019

And we had another amazing step forward in Furzedown ward in Wandsworth – up 18% for goodness sake.

Furzedown (Wandsworth) result: LAB: 49.0% (-14.7)

LDEM: 24.0% (+18.7)

CON: 18.4% (-3.0)

GRN: 8.6% (-1.0) Labour HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019

Nice work from Jon Irwin and his team.

And another super increase in vote share from Julie Burridge in the Isle of Wight.

Whippingham and Osborne (Isle of Wight) result: CON: 35.1% (+9.3)

LDEM: 19.8% (+14.6)

IND: 18.4% (+18.4)

LAB: 15.6% (+3.5)

IIN: 6.6% (+6.6)

UKIP: 4.5% (+4.5) IIN: Independent Island Network. Conservative GAIN from Independent. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019

Thanks to Frank Little in Wales for flying the Lib Dem flag and giving people the chance to vote for us.

Pelenna (Neath Port Talbot) result: IND (Hurley): 47.8% (+47.8)

PC: 22.9% (-5.3)

IND (Hughes): 20.0% (-4.3)

LAB: 8.2% (-11.0)

LDEM: 1.1% (+1.1) Independent GAIN from Independent. No other Ind (-28.4) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019

8.5% from a standing start in Wandsworth

Walkden South (Salford) result: LAB: 39.5% (+1.6)

CON: 32.2% (-9.4)

GRN: 12.5% (+7.9)

LDEM: 8.5% (+8.5)

UKIP: 7.3% (-7.1) Labour GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019

And we held our own in South Ribble.

Farington West (South Ribble) result: CON: 59.8% (+7.8)

LAB: 27.5% (-7.8)

LDEM: 12.7% (-) Conservative HOLD (X2). — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019

