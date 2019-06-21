The Merton Machine smashes it – another Lib Dem GAIN

What a fantastic result to wake up to! Honestly, I tried to stay awake, but I just couldn’t.
Lib Dem GAIN from Labour for @JeniferGouldCH and @MertonLibDems
Fantastic result!!
— ALDC (@ALDC) June 20, 2019
We got 8% last time!
Cannon Hill (Merton) result:
LDEM: 35.0% (+24.3)
LAB: 28.9% (-13.9)
CON: 28.6% (-14.2)
GRN: 5.2% (+5.2)
UKIP: 2.2% (-1.4)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019
Let’s hear it for the amazing Merton Machine and Cllr Jennifer Gould. Super Six now becomes Magnificent Seven!
Congratulations to our wonderful candidate @JeniferGouldCH and the whole Merton Lib Dem team on gaining a 7th councillor tonight! 🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶 pic.twitter.com/vUTeXhUVsc
— Eloïse 🤳🏻 (@Eloise_58) June 21, 2019
And we had another amazing step forward in Furzedown ward in Wandsworth – up 18% for goodness sake.
Furzedown (Wandsworth) result:
LAB: 49.0% (-14.7)
LDEM: 24.0% (+18.7)
CON: 18.4% (-3.0)
GRN: 8.6% (-1.0)
Labour HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019
Nice work from Jon Irwin and his team.
And another super increase in vote share from Julie Burridge in the Isle of Wight.
Whippingham and Osborne (Isle of Wight) result:
CON: 35.1% (+9.3)
LDEM: 19.8% (+14.6)
IND: 18.4% (+18.4)
LAB: 15.6% (+3.5)
IIN: 6.6% (+6.6)
UKIP: 4.5% (+4.5)
IIN: Independent Island Network.
Conservative GAIN from Independent.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019
Thanks to Frank Little in Wales for flying the Lib Dem flag and giving people the chance to vote for us.
Pelenna (Neath Port Talbot) result:
IND (Hurley): 47.8% (+47.8)
PC: 22.9% (-5.3)
IND (Hughes): 20.0% (-4.3)
LAB: 8.2% (-11.0)
LDEM: 1.1% (+1.1)
Independent GAIN from Independent.
No other Ind (-28.4) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019
8.5% from a standing start in Wandsworth
Walkden South (Salford) result:
LAB: 39.5% (+1.6)
CON: 32.2% (-9.4)
GRN: 12.5% (+7.9)
LDEM: 8.5% (+8.5)
UKIP: 7.3% (-7.1)
Labour GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019
And we held our own in South Ribble.
Farington West (South Ribble) result:
CON: 59.8% (+7.8)
LAB: 27.5% (-7.8)
LDEM: 12.7% (-)
Conservative HOLD (X2).
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2019
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
The Furzedown ward (in Sadiq Khan territory) provides a fair indication of a starting point for Chuka Umunna next door in Streatham. Providing he has been doing his job, so is respected as a local MP and that we can provide infrastructure support he has a realistic chance of holding his seat.
Andrew Teal in his Previews predicted a close result between Labour and Conservatives –
but I don’t think he meant for second place!
The Tory vote is not down by as much as I’d hoped. If we have a GE and the BXP don’t run against Tory leave MPs led by Boris then I’d worry that we’d only end up splitting the vote with Labour.
The Isle of Wight result looks fake: no-one has lost any votes.
@Peter Farrell-Vinay: It’s taking account of the votes of independents not standing this time, though the tweet could have made it clearer.
Out of interest, there seems to be no sign of the Brexit Party standing candidates in these local elections. Is this correct? If so, is it a deliberate strategy or just a sign that they have not (as yet) organised themselves locally.