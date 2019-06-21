Caron Lindsay

The Merton Machine smashes it – another Lib Dem GAIN

By | Fri 21st June 2019 - 7:59 am

What a fantastic result to wake up to! Honestly, I tried to stay awake, but I just couldn’t.

We got 8% last time!

Let’s hear it for the amazing Merton Machine and Cllr Jennifer Gould. Super Six now becomes Magnificent Seven!

And we had another amazing step forward in Furzedown ward in Wandsworth – up 18% for goodness sake.

Nice work from Jon Irwin and his team.

And another super increase in vote share from Julie Burridge in the Isle of Wight.

Thanks to Frank Little in Wales for flying the Lib Dem flag and giving people the chance to vote for us.

8.5% from a standing start in Wandsworth

And we held our own in South Ribble.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Geoff Reid 21st Jun '19 - 9:07am

    Andrew Teal in his Previews predicted a close result between Labour and Conservatives –
    but I don’t think he meant for second place!

  • Christian 21st Jun '19 - 9:14am

    The Tory vote is not down by as much as I’d hoped. If we have a GE and the BXP don’t run against Tory leave MPs led by Boris then I’d worry that we’d only end up splitting the vote with Labour.

  • Peter Farrell-Vinay 21st Jun '19 - 9:38am

    The Isle of Wight result looks fake: no-one has lost any votes.

  • Chris Bertram 21st Jun '19 - 9:40am

    @Peter Farrell-Vinay: It’s taking account of the votes of independents not standing this time, though the tweet could have made it clearer.

  • John McHugo 21st Jun '19 - 10:06am

    Out of interest, there seems to be no sign of the Brexit Party standing candidates in these local elections. Is this correct? If so, is it a deliberate strategy or just a sign that they have not (as yet) organised themselves locally.

