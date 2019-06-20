Tory leadership contest already degenerating into online abuse.

One of the reasons there is a lot of solidarity among women in politics is that we all have to put up with a lot of the same crap.

We have to deal with people thinking that they have the right to say things to us about our appearance, our behaviour and our beliefs than they would ever dare to say to another man.

So when I saw Conservative MP Antoinette Sandbach tweet a horrible message (which she has since deleted) she’d had from a male Tory MP, my first thought was sympathy for her.

Barely is the ink dry on the results and the dark ops begin. This from a male conservative MP to me as I sit on the train home. #completewankspangle pic.twitter.com/Tqrr6gSVr4

At the tail end of the coalition, I actually felt I was going to completely go under at one point with all the abuse I was getting. And the worst was from fellow Lib Dems telling me what a disgrace I was. The pro-coalition people didn’t think I was loyal enough to Nick Clegg. The anti-coalition people thought I was too slavishly loyal to Nick Clegg. And I got it at full pelt from both sides.

A year or so later, I wrote about the experience, and this seems to be a good time to reprise that here:

The internet is a pretty torrid place at the best of times. Some users delight in throwing rage, bile and abuse around the place. If you are a woman the abuse can be particularly graphic, sexualised and incredibly unpleasant.

In a feature for Radio 5 live, 3 politicians, including our former minister Jo Swinson, talk about their experiences of online abuse and how it affected them. Also taking part are my SNP MP Hannah Bardell and Labour’s Diane Abbott, who gets a whole load of racist bile thrown in just for good measure.

This is fairly routine for any woman who commits the “offence” of going on the internet in possession of an opinion. I’ve come in for it myself and it does wear you down. There was a time a couple of years ago where it really started to affect me badly and reduced me to tears on several occasions. The European elections disaster and the independence referendum combined to create what seemed to be a never-ending spiral of abuse. The most hurtful came from commenters on this site, members of the party, some of whom I actually know in real life, who said some pretty unpleasant personal stuff, but they were just part of it. It felt that wherever I turned, there was nastiness.

It seemed like every time I switched on my PC, I’d find another load in my Twitter timeline and, for a time, it made me feel awful. Apart from the nasty sexualised abuse, I’d have comments about my appearance and my weight. It got to the stage where I feared switching on my laptop. The mere fact that it was stressing me out so much made me feel even worse. How could I be brought so low by random strangers I didn’t care about abusing me online when there are women in the world who risk rape if they try to find somewhere to go to the toilet after dark?

I’m not quite sure how I got through it. One thing was for certain – nobody was going to silence me, so I had no choice.

In the video above, Jo Swinson talks about how she felt realising that if she was reading this stuff about herself, so was her Mum. With that in mind, I shall leave you on a bit of a lighter note.

Almost exactly 3 years ago, Nigel Farage came to Edinburgh. I wrote a piece about his visit and woke up to a comment which just radiated with joy:

I must share with you, Caran, my first thought before skimming this article just looking at your photo –

“What a fat, old looking hag! At least…I think it’s a woman…because those broad set cheekbones really are confusing me.”

I’m SO glad you have boasted of your thick skin, however, so I know with certainty that you are not offended.

Much later, the commenter Tim (no, not THAT one) made up his mind:

However, on that note, I must tell you I have made up my mind. You look less like a woman or a man, than you do a one tonne White Freisian cow…I tell you, to complete the look you just need a ring through your nose. I could take you to a farmer’s market and I’m sure you’d fetch a pretty penny.

I put the edited highlights of what was a very long comment on my personal Facebook page. My family found it absolutely hilarious to the extent that if any of them ever need cheering up, I remind them of it.

As a political blogger, I expect to have my arguments criticised. That’s fine. What nobody deserves is to have their appearance and personality done over by a bunch of bullies.