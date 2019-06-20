The Voice

Ed’s Day – 20 June 2019

By | Thu 20th June 2019 - 10:00 pm

Ed is on Question Time tonight at 10:35 pm along with the ultra Brexity Weatherspoons owner Tim Martin.More on that tomorrow.

Earlier, he had a right go at the Home Office for tweeting about Pride when it treats LGBT+ people so disgracefully.

And a message for Clean Air Day..

And I don’t know about you, but I get the feeling that he’s not a fan of Boris. This is a very long thread but you really should read the whole thing.

Both candidates had the chance to have an email sent out by Lib Dem HQ. Here’s Ed’s:

I’ve visited over 30 local parties in the last 3 months. From Chelmsford, Hull and Winchester in the local elections to Sheffield, Camden and North Cornwall in the Euros, and Edinburgh, Bath and Newcastle for the hustings: they had one thing in common: winning Liberal Democrat teams.

With over 700 new councillors and 15 new MEPs in May, the Liberal Democrats are back in the game – thanks to members like you.

But we have much more to do – to stop Brexit and replace the extremists dominating British politics. The prospect of either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister is alarming. The rise of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party shows hard-right populism is back.

I’m the best candidate for Leader to take these challenges on, and ensure our party benefits from our massive opportunities ahead as the two old parties split.

  • I’m a campaigner: I won my seat of Kingston and Surbiton when it wasn’t a target seat – and turned my majority of 56 votes into 15,676 just four years later.
  • I’ve got strong negotiating skills, having sat at the Cabinet Table, negotiated in the EU and at the UN.
  • I’ve got 20 years of media experience, from getting the best of John Humphries, to being applauded so much on ‘Any Questions?’ last year that Jonathan Dimbleby had to stop the audience from clapping.

And I have a practical vision – from stopping Brexit to solving the climate emergency, from campaigning on key liberal issues like civil liberties, local democracy and Proportional Representation, to my economic plan to rejuvenate our regions and nations and tackle poverty.

I know though that to achieve this vision we must harness the skills of every one of our 107,000 members. In Kingston last year, we did that –electing to my local council our biggest, most diverse, group ever.

I know we can replicate that success nationwide to win at every level of Government – but I need your support to do it.

Back my campaign for Leader by signing up at edforleader.org.

Best wishes,

Ed

Ed Davey
Liberal Democrat Leadership Candidate and MP for Kingston and Surbiton

Ed’s website is here and you can follow him on Twitter here.

