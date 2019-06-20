The Voice

Jo’s Day – 20 June 2019

By | Thu 20th June 2019 - 9:00 pm

We had gone to bed before Jo last night so we missed her interview on Peston:

And a few hours later she was on Sky:

Then a message for World Refugee Day

Both candidates have had their second emails sent out through the party. Jo’s comes from one of our new MEPs, Antony Hook:

Just a few weeks ago I was elected as one of our party’s 16 MEPs, and I am excited for the challenge ahead.

Voters recognised and rewarded our steadfast commitment to stop Brexit. That is a testament to the hours our members and supporters spent pounding the pavements taking our Stop Brexit message to the country.

It also shows that when people actually hear our message, they’ll vote for us. That’s why I think our next leader has to be someone who can reach out to new generations of voters and get our message heard. I believe that person is Jo Swinson, which is why I’m supporting her to be our next leader.

As the Liberal Democrat face of the People’s Vote campaign and the stop Brexit movement, Jo has been at the forefront of our fight. She’s marched with us through the streets, and carried our message on the airwaves and to her nearly 70,000 social media followers. Politics is changing and as Liberals we should embrace that. Jo has the credibility and ambition to build a broader liberal movement, with us at the centre, bringing together all those people who share our values. Our country is at a turning point, and if we elect Jo Swinson there will be no limit to our ambitions.

So please join me by joining Jo’s campaign. Go to JoinJo.org.uk and sign up to volunteer or make a donation so we can reach more members with Jo’s message.

Jo has shown that she can inspire the next generation of political activists by talking about the cutting-edge issues they care about in a way they understand, whether that’s Brexit, the climate emergency or the tech revolution.

As I set to work with my new MEP colleagues, I know that under Jo Swinson we can stop Brexit and build a stronger liberal movement that changes British politics for good.

Yours
Antony Hook MEP

Jo’s website is here and you can follow her on Twitter here.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarFiona 20th Jun - 8:56pm
    Quite right.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 20th Jun - 8:51pm
    @ Michael BG, "This seems to suggest that you don’t accept that the economy would grow from a fiscal stimulus and that it is unlikely...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th Jun - 8:31pm
    @ Cassie "Thanks to all those above who have pointed out that a man who was campaigning to be leader of the Conservative Party is...
  • User AvatarMatt (bristol) 20th Jun - 8:20pm
    Bill, that makes sense up to the point where the DUP withdraw their cooperation. You think Boris or whoever will be able to get enough...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 20th Jun - 8:13pm
    I trust this has gon out to all national and major local media
  • User AvatarFiona 20th Jun - 8:09pm
    Agree we must push hard for STV as our PR system of choice, and definitely keen on federalisation, but struggle to know how to divide...