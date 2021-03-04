Simon McGrath

Finally, success helping low paid people working for Merton Council

By | Thu 4th March 2021 - 12:48 pm

For the last 9 years Merton Lib Dems have been campaigning to help some of the poorest paid and hardest working people in our community – those who  look after people who need care.

We started 9 years ago with a question from a member of the public – me – at a Council meeting about the Council paying its staff the London Living Wage (LLW).   The answer was that it would cost £275k and would cause all sorts of difficulties.

A few months later  the Council announced that it had decided to pay all staff at least the LLW: the many difficulties to doing this had disappeared and the cost reduced to £47k.

That didn’t cover those working for Merton’s contractors though and in particular those working in social care. Mary-Jane Jeanes – then the sole Liberal Democrat councillor – proposed a motion that asked for Merton to commit to paying the staff of contractors the LLW and to commit to become a Living Wage Employer.

It was voted down by the Labour Group.

In 2018 a much increased Lib Dem Group took up the issue. We asked questions, we proposed motions and amendments usually fruitlessly: Labour would not budge. But in July last year we had a breakthrough – Labour agreed to amendments saying that the Council agreed in principle to pay contractors staff the LLW and that the Council would find out how much it would cost to do ( in the past we had been told this was too difficult) .

Yesterday we had the Council’s Budget meeting and a Lib Dem motion was passed welcoming the fact that the budget now contains money for staff working for contractors to be paid the LLW, as contracts come up for renewal.

That’s not the perfect  solution – in theory that money could be taken out and we will be pressing for the Council to make a binding commitment by signing up as a Living Wage Employer.

It’s often tempting as a minority group to think we can’t achieve a lot. But by continuous pressure, by not giving up and by shaming Labour into finally agreeing, we will have made a real difference to the lives of people who do difficult , often under valued jobs and for whom the difference  between LLW (£10.85 an hour) and the Minimum wage (£8.72 an hour) will make their lives just a bit better.

I hope this is something that other Council groups and Local parties will take up – not only is it the right thing to do and fits with our core values but it is a good complement to Ed’s campaign on unpaid Carers.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon, a directly elected member of the Federal Board and on the Board of Liberal Reform.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Alexander
    @ Tony Greaves - it's more than evident what the right are doing and how dangerous that is. However, what's equally concerning is that, instead of trying to com...
  • Richard Kay
    Jackie, I remember at the time of the mandatory wearing of seat belts debate this was claimed to be a slippery slope instrument of social control, and it was al...
  • Steve Trevethan
    From whom have we "borrowed" to pay for the coronavirus crisis? In which currency/currencies have we "borrowed"? When do these "borrowings" have to be repaid?...
  • Little Jackie Paper
    Nigel You are missing the point. It's not a fear factor, it is actively championing control and manipulation. What you think of that is another matter but at...
  • nigel hunter
    I trust this strategy can also work in Tory controlled councils...
Thu 11th Mar 2021
20:00
West London Quiz Night