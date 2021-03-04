Vaccine passports – good, bad or indifferent?

I was challenged by one of our readers, having opined on the Shamima Begum situation, to apply a similar logic to the question of vaccine passports and whether or not they should be mandatory. And I suppose that my answer is a fairly straightforward one – that they shouldn’t be made mandatory.

That’s the simple answer. A more complete answer is rather longer.

Throughout the pandemic, there has been a sense that politicians, and the Government in particular, are following public opinion rather than taking a lead. And I suspect that, with regard to a vaccine passport, public opinion is going to determine how much they impinge on day to day life.

Providers of services will need to balance the health and safety of their staff with the economic hit of potentially lost custom, and will have to decide whether they’ll lose more custom from turning people away than by letting them in. So, I suspect that vaccine passports will be voluntary, as will vaccination, yet you’ll need one in order to do certain things, like go on holiday overseas, or use particular services like gyms or beauty salons.

Can you object to that? Of course, but does a privately run business have the right to decide who it serves already? Yes, under certain circumstances. Just as a bar or pub is not obliged to serve you if it thinks that you’re intoxicated, they can decide that they’d rather not have you through the door if you aren’t willing to demonstrate that you’ve been vaccinated. It is their right, so long as they’re not discriminating on the basis of protected groups.

Likewise for public services – you can’t be denied access to them, but how you access them may be restricted to a comparatively limited set of options.

What that means is that, as people conclude that it would be easier for them to voluntarily take part in any vaccine passport scheme, they will do so, just as I suspect that some of those who currently don’t intend to take the vaccine will change their minds if it becomes more inconvenient to stay unvaccinated.

Is this an infringement on liberty? Yes, it is, but there are already plenty of limits upon our personal liberty – they’re called laws. The question is, are the restrictions upon our liberties outweighed by the protections and opportunities that those limits offer? But, as long as vaccine passports are not mandatory, the element of personal choice is retained, as well as the consequences of that personal choice.

In truth, I do worry about issues such as data security and accuracy, given some of the errors made in this country. And yet we are able to operate systems that are pretty secure in this country – HMRC being a case in point. So, from a personal perspective, as long as it isn’t mandatory, I’d lean towards taking part if it allows me to do things that I want to do.