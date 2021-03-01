Mark Valladares

The Shamima Begum case – why liberals should be defending her rights, if not her freedom

By | Mon 1st March 2021 - 4:17 pm

I ought to start by expressing the view that, regardless of what Shamima Begum has, or has not, done, I have little sympathy for her. And, for all the suggestions that she was groomed, or that she was too young to understand what she was doing, Liberal Democrat policy is to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility to fourteen from its current level of ten years of age. If she has committed an offence punishable under law, then she should be tried and, if found guilty, sentenced appropriately.

But the Government are arguing something rather different. They suggest that her citizenship can be taken away from her because she is “a bad person” and a threat to national security. That may be true, but the United Kingdom is also a signatory to the 1961 UN Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness.

Article 8 of the 1961 Convention outlines how and when a State may withdraw nationality, opening with the sentence;

A Contracting State shall not deprive a person of its nationality if such deprivation would render him stateless.

Paragraphs 2 and 3 explain exceptions to that rule – if nationality has been obtained fraudulently, for example – but it is Paragraph 4 which states the right of the individual to a hearing;

A Contracting State shall not exercise a power of deprivation permitted by paragraphs 2 or 3 of this Article except in accordance with law, which shall provide for the person concerned the right to a fair hearing by a court or other independent body.

The Government seems determined to abrogate that obligation and one might suspect that it is only because she is the child of migrants from Bangladesh. They presumably rely on the exception under Paragraph 3;

that the person has taken an oath, or made a formal declaration, of allegiance to another State, or given definite evidence of his determination to repudiate his allegiance to the Contracting State.

although it would be hard to say which diplomatically recognised State that might be.

The Supreme Court have taken the viewpoint that she should not be allowed back into the country but stayed her appeal on the grounds that she is unable to meet with her legal representatives to pursue it. That feels like a bit of a fudge, but it does at least leave open the possibility that she could return to the United Kingdom one day, albeit given her current circumstances, I sense that it won’t be much of a consolation.

But, for the rest of us whose parents came from somewhere else, a very thin, but nonetheless noticeable wedge has been applied to our status as British citizens. It seems that the Government can, possibly, decide that we are a threat to national security and oblige us to fall back on the nationality of a country we may never have seen, which may not want us and will have no obligation to accept us unless we qualify for citizenship by the usual means.

And yes, this Government wouldn’t do that. But a future Government? At a time when politicians of the far-right are perfectly happy to lie about migrants for political advantage, and see opportunities in doing so, you might understand why minority communities, especially the visible ones, might be just a little uneasy.

As Liberal Democrats, we defend the rule of law, but we also believe that the individual has right to defend themselves against State overreach. Accordingly, I’m pleased to see that Brian Paddick is making exactly the case that I would hope we would make.

Sometimes, we need to remind ourselves that civil liberties and human rights are not just for those whose acts and choices we approve of.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • John Marriott 1st Mar '21 - 4:33pm

    My initial reaction was for a long time “she made her bed…etc”. However, listening to “white noise” aka LBC the other morning, the former head of Intelligence Services made a strong case for allowing her back to face the music. I tend now to agree with him. I’m not quite sure what is meant by “state overreach”. The present position would seem more like “state underreach” in my book. Ms Begum’s is an odd case. It would be hard to define what crime she had actually committed. Perhaps naivety, if that could be classed as a crime. Anyway, the matter at the moment would appear to be closed.

  • David Raw 1st Mar '21 - 6:06pm

    This young woman was a child when the events took place and as such was ‘at risk’. She is entitled and deserving of protection…….. though unlikely to ever get it from a Minister who was found to have contravened the Ministerial code for bullying as recently as last November.

    If this case is something the Liberal Democrats should not take up then whatever are they for ?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Marco
    Agree with David, I might be cynical but I feel that the Supreme Court is worried about being seen as too political after the Miller cases and they even said th...
  • David Raw
    This young woman was a child when the events took place and as such was 'at risk'. She is entitled and deserving of protection........ though unlikely to ever g...
  • John Marriott
    Despite the undoubted high standard of living, a federal system that I personally envy and could easily be a blueprint for a Federal U.K., not all Germans are b...
  • John Marriott
    I have spent a good deal of my life dealing with Germany, particularly first trying to learn and then trying (I emphasise ‘trying’) to teach its language an...
  • John Marriott
    My initial reaction was for a long time “she made her bed...etc”. However, listening to “white noise” aka LBC the other morning, the former head of Inte...
Thu 11th Mar 2021
20:00
West London Quiz Night