Vision 2021 – a radical manifesto for a changing world

As you grow older you see things differently. Way back in 2003 as the new Chair of Tim Farron’s Campaign Committee I thought that, before we started campaigning, we should set out a few areas like education, health and housing where we needed some clear thinking. Though Tim was reluctant, we pulled together a few sensible people and we talked the issues through.

It is probably a good time for some more clear thinking now.

Where to begin? Well let us start with the most pressing problem facing mankind – that of global warming. Last year I thought the problem was insoluble but now I believe it can and will be solved though there will be more casualties and unnecessary costs if we do not get on with it.

Here are my solutions:

Families keep down the number of children per family to two.

We phase out all fossil fuel vehicles, including planes, except for use in emergencies when time is of the essence.

We hold all meetings virtually, including the Glasgow Climate Conference

We become more vegetarian and produce what we eat as locally as possible (not what we cannot grow in our climate for that creates income in other parts of the world). We will still have bananas!

We all work from home apart from those who need to be on site. But all office and non care work can be done at home.

We stop buying new things unless essential, i.e. we buy new technology but not new clothes, furniture, fancy foods or anything in plastic bags.

Everyone in the world will have a liveable wage to allow them to eat, have medical care, a house and a job and we tax the rich heavily both in terms of income and capital.

We stop the use of materials that add to global pollution.

Is it necessary? If it is, what is the most environmentally sound way of making it happen? It is certainly not landing on Mars or building tunnels to the Isle of Man and Ireland or weapons of any kind.

I should like to address one of the other key requirements of a good life – housing. When I was training to be a surveyor in 1965 the price of agricultural land was £200 per acre and the price of housing land £1,000 per acre. The price of the same agricultural land is now £10,000 per acre whereas housing land is £700,000 per acre. One is fifty times the cost, the other seven hundred times the cost. If you compare building costs from then until now they are seventy times as much now.

We can all see where the problem lies – the price of land – and that is a direct result of the planning system. We need to release far more land for housing and this obviously has to be in areas which are or can be linked to public transport. That it is greenfield is irrelevant – we all live in houses on what were fields.

How to solve it? Let us look at radical solutions. The way New Towns were built was obtaining the land by compulsory purchase at existing use value i.e. agricultural value. If we did that now we would eradicate the housing problem. Another element is building cost. Prefabricated housing can reduce the cost by 10-25%. So in South Lakeland to build a detached house of 86 square metres costs around £125,000, excluding the plot and services. The same size but an individual detached bungalow prefabricated would cost £110,000 and you have a choice of design and appearance. Which would you prefer?

* John Studholm has been a member for 44 years, was a Councillor for 20 plus years, has been Mayor, District Council Chair, affordable housing campaigner and Parliamentary and European candidate. He was Tim Farron’s Campaigns Chair when he was elected and the Lib Dems took control of South Lakeland District Council.