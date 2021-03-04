Jane Dodds selected as candidate for Senedd

Jane Dodds, the Leader of the Welsh Lib Dems, has been selected as the top name on the Mid and West Wales list for the Welsh Parliament. At the last Senedd election in 2016 we came very close to winning a seat in this region.

Jane was briefly MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, winning a by-election in 2019, but sadly lost the seat in the bloodbath that was the General Election later that year.

Congratulations! Meet your new Mid and West Wales Regional Team! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4giuCOsWru — Welsh Liberal Democrats (@WelshLibDems) March 3, 2021

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.