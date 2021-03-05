Spring Conference is next weekend. Got something to say? Let everyone know through LDV

Our Spring Conference begins next Friday and continues across the weekend. There is, as always, a busy agenda. Among the topics on Friday are local government, Covid-19, lifting barriers to work for disabled people and a speech from Jane Dodds. Saturday there will a Q&A with Ed Davey, debates on utilities, the Russia Report, Covid-19, Brexit and a speech from Willie Rennie. Sunday will see the leader’s speech and debates on autism, international development, accessibility in education and on refugees.
If you have views on these topics why not write an article for Lib Dem Voice? We expect to publish several articles towards the end of next week.
There are some ground rules for articles. Please aim for 600 words but don’t worry about a few words either way. It takes the editorial team time to cut articles to length and you might not get published if we run out of time. (We will be at the conference as well and have lives outside the Lib Dems.) Please try to submit by close of play on Wednesday 17 March. Earlier if you can. We will accept later articles but if there is a late rush, we may not be able publish before the relevant debate.
We will still be accepting articles on non-conference topics, so don’t be put off writing. One of the strengths of Lib Dem Voice is the wide range of articles we publish. Articles through must be relevant to the Lib Dems.
There is still time, only just, for articles relevant to the Scottish and Welsh conferences this weekend.
Articles should be sent to [email protected], not to individual editors please.
I wanted to highlight the Housing issue’s for Power Wheelchair Users.
There are at least 25, 000 waiting suggested by Aspire Housing.
It seems that no exact numbers because they don’t appear on Housing Statistics.
There are guidelines on health and safety this also means it’s more difficult.
Wide enough doorways, and adequate charging are another issue as with the cost of making changes.
We have a serious housing issue’s anyway, but this is subject is simply not being addressed.
I asked why was the properties being advertised not labelled as being suitable, the answer, they aren’t.
I’d like to ask about Ed Davey why the Liberal Democrats have apparently failed (correct me if I’m wrong) to take up the issue of the ridiculous 1% NHS pay rise. Not a peep that I can find. Instead Keir Starmer has been left to make all the running :
“Starmer calls for NHS ‘heroes’ to get bigger pay rise after …www.theguardian.com › society › mar › unions-attack-…… 15 hours ago — The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, has called for NHS staff to get a bigger pay rise after the government decided on 1% next year, despite Boris Johnson’s effusive praise for their efforts during the pandemic…”.
Surely, at the very least, Lib Dems could point out that on BBC Breakfast TV this morning there was no sign of Matt Hancock – it was left to the hapless Nadine Dorries as a junior minister to face the flak.
There’s a serious lack of apparent fight and moral fervour in what’s left of this party now. It will continue to sink into oblivion until there is. Has the Top Brass just given up ?