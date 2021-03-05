Spring Conference is next weekend. Got something to say? Let everyone know through LDV

Our Spring Conference begins next Friday and continues across the weekend. There is, as always, a busy agenda. Among the topics on Friday are local government, Covid-19, lifting barriers to work for disabled people and a speech from Jane Dodds. Saturday there will a Q&A with Ed Davey, debates on utilities, the Russia Report, Covid-19, Brexit and a speech from Willie Rennie. Sunday will see the leader’s speech and debates on autism, international development, accessibility in education and on refugees.

If you have views on these topics why not write an article for Lib Dem Voice? We expect to publish several articles towards the end of next week.

There are some ground rules for articles. Please aim for 600 words but don’t worry about a few words either way. It takes the editorial team time to cut articles to length and you might not get published if we run out of time. (We will be at the conference as well and have lives outside the Lib Dems.) Please try to submit by close of play on Wednesday 17 March. Earlier if you can. We will accept later articles but if there is a late rush, we may not be able publish before the relevant debate.

We will still be accepting articles on non-conference topics, so don’t be put off writing. One of the strengths of Lib Dem Voice is the wide range of articles we publish. Articles through must be relevant to the Lib Dems.

There is still time, only just, for articles relevant to the Scottish and Welsh conferences this weekend.

Articles should be sent to [email protected], not to individual editors please.