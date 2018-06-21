Kirsten Johnson

Make time for football! The social impact of participating in culture and sport

By | Thu 21st June 2018 - 5:00 pm

As a professional musician and the mother of a keen athlete, I was interested to learn that the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee are looking into the social impact of participating in culture and sport.

On Tuesday they took evidence from three people: Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England; John Herriman, Chief Executive, Greenhouse Sports; and Deborah Williams, Executive Director, Creative Diversity Network. The questions asked were around the power of culture and sport to address deep-seeded social issues.

Deborah Williams made the point that we need a broader understanding of what culture is, that it is not elitist, but that there are a breadth of cultural opportunities available and space for all to participate. She highlighted the need for education to be for the whole child.

Darren Henley, from Arts Council England, spoke to the social benefits of the arts, that they are for everyone around the country. He felt more listening to what people want needs to be done, to engage those who are not currently involved in the arts.

John Herriman made the point that when he asked someone about addressing knife crime in London, the answer given was to give young people more opportunities for sport. Engaging young people in sport enables them to thrive and builds community.

These are just some snippets from the inquiry’s oral evidence on Tuesday. If you wish to participate, you can send a written submission to the inquiry here. The deadline has been extended due to demand.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

  • Richard Underhill 21st Jun '18 - 7:53pm

    Cricket was used for social engineering in India during the Raj.
    India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have become very good at cricket and Bangladesh have beaten Australia. The success of the social engineering is doubtful.

