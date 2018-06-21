The Voice

Update on ‘upskirting’ Bill

By | Thu 21st June 2018 - 6:49 pm

(R-L) Vince supports the “upskirting” bill with campaigner Gina Martin, sponsoring MP Wera Hobhouse and Ms Martin’s solicitor, Ryan Whelan

We reported on Tuesday that the Justice Minister had agreed to take Wera Hobhouse’s Bill through Parliament after it was sabotaged by Christopher Chope.

We now have the details about how it will be progressed.

It seems that the Government is using a rare parliamentary procedure to progress the Voyeurism Offences Bill. It will have its first reading tomorrow and is scheduled for its Second Reading debate in a couple of weeks time.

Wera says:

I am pleased to see action being taken to ensure this Bill progresses as quickly as possible through parliament. It is testament to the uncontroversial nature of the Bill and the cross-party support it has received.

I introduced this Bill to protect the victims of this crime and therefore my priority has and will always be that upskirting becomes a specific sexual offence as quickly as possible.

This change in the law has been delayed one time too many. I hope to see it supported by my colleagues across the Commons tomorrow.

  • frankie 21st Jun '18 - 6:52pm

    A sad day for Chopers everywhere.

  • Richard Underhill 21st Jun '18 - 7:46pm

    Brexit has occasioned increasing doubt about the sincerity of government promises,
    so it is good to see this promise being delivered promptly.
    As Ronald Reagan said “Trust but verify”.
    He said it in Russian, which I regret I do not have to hand.

