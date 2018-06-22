Caron Lindsay

A duo of Lib Dem GAINS and a good hold

By | Fri 22nd June 2018 - 7:46 am

There was quite a crop of by-elections last night. Three were of particular interest to the Liberal Democrats.

You thought you’d seen big swings to us before but Abigail Medina produced a stunner in Whittlewood in South Northamptonshire:

My eyes are watering from that one.

Sorry, new Cllr Hawkins, because on any other day, your 39.2% from a standing start gain from UKIP would be at the top of this post:

But congratulations on a magnificent result!

And there was an impressive hold in Watford in new mayor Peter Taylor’s old Council seat.

Elsewhere, 16.7% from a standing start for Marianne Gilbert in Charnwood:

Helena Minton was up 6.9% in Fenland:

And we got 3% in Cherwell:

Sadly in Willesden Green, our vote share fell a bit:

In two by-elections in Basildon and another in South Northamptonshire, we didn’t have a candidate. Especially in the latter, where we won another seat in the Council area, could we not have found someone from the campaign team to stand, just to fly the flag? Perhaps a lesson for next time.

Well done to all who stood and their campaign teams. Enjoy a well earned rest.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

