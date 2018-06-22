A duo of Lib Dem GAINS and a good hold

There was quite a crop of by-elections last night. Three were of particular interest to the Liberal Democrats.

You thought you’d seen big swings to us before but Abigail Medina produced a stunner in Whittlewood in South Northamptonshire:

Whittlewood (South Northamptonshire) result: LDEM: 56.7% (+56.7)

CON: 36.5% (-63.5)

LAB: 6.8% (+6.8) LDem GAIN from Con. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 21, 2018

My eyes are watering from that one.

Sorry, new Cllr Hawkins, because on any other day, your 39.2% from a standing start gain from UKIP would be at the top of this post:

Alcombe (West Somerset) result: LDEM: 39.2% (+39.2)

CON: 27.1% (+0.9)

IND: 19.9% (+19.9)

LAB: 13.8% (-5.4) Liberal Democrat GAIN from UKIP. No UKIP (-22.2), Ind (-18.4) and Grn (-13.9) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 21, 2018

But congratulations on a magnificent result!

And there was an impressive hold in Watford in new mayor Peter Taylor’s old Council seat.

Oxhey (Watford) result: LDEM: 55.3% (-3.5)

CON: 28.1% (+4.7)

LAB: 16.6% (-1.2) Liberal Democrat HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 21, 2018

Elsewhere, 16.7% from a standing start for Marianne Gilbert in Charnwood:

Quorn & Mountsorrel Castle (Charnwood) result: CON: 51.5% (-7.7)

LAB: 21.8% (-5.1)

LDEM: 16.7% (+16.7)

UKIP: 10.0% (-3.8) Conservative HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 21, 2018

Helena Minton was up 6.9% in Fenland:

Birch (Fenland) result: CON: 62.1% (+5.9)

LDEM: 21.5% (+6.9)

IND: 16.4% (+16.4) Conservative HOLD. No UKIP (-29.2) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 21, 2018

And we got 3% in Cherwell:

Bicester West (Cherwell) result: IND: 40.5% (+40.5)

CON: 33.0% (+16.0)

LAB: 20.2% (+8.3)

GRN: 3.3% (-1.7)

LDEM: 3.0% (+3.0) Independent GAIN from Conservative. No UKIP (-11.7) and other Ind(s) (-54.2) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 21, 2018

Sadly in Willesden Green, our vote share fell a bit:

Willesden Green (Brent) result: LAB: 67.2% (+24.2)

GRN: 11.5% (-1.7)

CON: 11.2% (+4.2)

LDEM: 10.1% (-5.7) Labour HOLD(S) (X3). Top vote method used. No 'Make Willesden Green' as (-21.0) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 21, 2018

In two by-elections in Basildon and another in South Northamptonshire, we didn’t have a candidate. Especially in the latter, where we won another seat in the Council area, could we not have found someone from the campaign team to stand, just to fly the flag? Perhaps a lesson for next time.

Well done to all who stood and their campaign teams. Enjoy a well earned rest.

