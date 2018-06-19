Victory declared for ‘upskirting’ Bill

The Liberal Democrats have declared victory in their bid to make ‘upskirting’ a specific criminal offence.
Following Tory MP Christopher Chope’s shocking move to block Wera Hobhouse’s Bill last week, the Justice Minister met Wera Hobhouse this afternoon and, on behalf of the Government, agreed to take her Bill through Parliament.
Wera said:
I’m very happy that the law is changing, this is a huge victory for women across the country. I hope this can go through on Friday 6th July with my Bill, but my main concern now is that the law is changed as soon as possible and therefore I also welcome the Government Bill.
It seems unfair that just one person was able to block a Bill that we had spent so long building cross party consensus behind, but reform for Private Members’ Bills is for another day.
I’d like to thank everyone who has written to me over the weekend sharing their stories, I know how much this means to so many. Thank you for your support throughout this, the law would not be changing without you.
Chope gets an early bath.
I find it hard to imagine that there are so many depraved individuals who are prepared to indulge in such demeaning practices. Perhaps I’ve led too sheltered a life. Now that a certain MP will be for ever identified as the person who objected to Ms Hobhouse’s bill perhaps, as some wag suggested, we should rename the practice ‘to chope’?
Am I getting too cynical in my old age? I think this was totally deliberate and that Chope was encouraged to do this so the Government, in particular our female PM, can claim it was all down to them that the law was passed.
Sue: I doubt the government are that competent.
Also Chope has form for this, he does it all the time. He’s also, alongside his good buddy Philip Davies, torpedoed or attempted to torpedo bills to make rented housing fit for human habitation and the pardoning of Alan Turing, to give but 2 examples from many. He consistently votes against legislation for human rights, equal pay, and same-sex marriage, and supported that stupid alternative Queen’s Speech that wanted to bring back hanging and re-introduce conscription to the armed forces.
I’m quite glad that anyone convicted of this offence will now be referred to as having gone down for Choping: a fitting legacy for the vile man. I did laugh at the Grauniad sketch writer referring to his explanatory press release as a “mea non perva” though.
Very well done, Wera.
He also objected to Finn’s law in the same session of parliament
Government-backed plans to bring in a law to stop people who attack police dogs and horses from claiming self-defence have been derailed.
Environment Secretary Michael Gove had supported the so-called “Finn’s law”, debated in the House of Commons.
It is named after police dog Finn, who needed surgery when he was stabbed in October 2016.
But Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope announced his objection to the proposed Animal Welfare (Service) Bill.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-44487214
Perhaps he was feared a Choper might be bitten.
Or perhaps he thought that it was a good idea and so it should be done properly, as a government bill?
Once again the light has been shone into another crease of the HoC and it has been found wanting; another opportunity for reform!
Whilst I totally accept the outrage about this particular bill and have no issue with it, the events have shown there are a number of issues with the Friday afternoon rule that only requires one MP to shout “object” to block a bill’s progress once time for debate has concluded at 14:30 on a Friday. There are two aspects to this, firstly why was a government-sponsored bill and this isn’t the first one, as many are now pointing out, included in the Friday afternoon agenda and thus run the “object” gambit. The second is that a single “object” is required without any explanatory statement. In this case this has resulted in much debate as to what exactly was being objected to: the content of the bill, the way the government is bringing it’s business to the house, the lack of debate of business transacted post 14:30 on Fridays? Mind you if it were the last point then why hasn’t Chope objected to ALL bills presented after the cut-off time?
Which returns us to Dav’s comment, namely shouldn’t ALL business transacted by the house be done properly.
Mind you if it were the last point then why hasn’t Chope objected to ALL bills presented after the cut-off time?
He pretty much has, hasn’t he?
(Well, together with a small group of backbenchers who take it in turns, I gather).