The decline of local journalism may mean more than just a lack of transparency…

Amidst the drama of Brexit, the Guardian covered a report from the US which may well have gone unnoticed by many. “Financing Dies in Darkness? The Impact of Local Newspaper Closures on Public Finance.”, published by academics from the University of Notre Dame and the University of Illinois at Chicago on 8 May, might not, on the face of it, seem of great import, but I would suggest that it gives those of us who care about local government some cause for concern.

The authors summarise their report as follows;

The loss of monitoring that results from newspaper closures is associated with increased government inefficiencies… and higher government wages, employees and tax revenues.

Now one ought to bear in mind that the American system of government is quite different to our own, even at local level, but we’ve been seeing the impact of the withdrawal of newspaper coverage from our councils for some time now. Where once a cub reporter would have cut their teeth on provincial council committees, now what is often published is a rehashed press release from the council’s own in-house communications team.

What is left beyond that is the partisan leaflets of whatever local political party is active, either glossing over anything negative if you’re the governing party, or emphasising failure or risk if you’re the opposition. And that isn’t good for keeping ruling groups on the straight and narrow.

Traditionally, Liberal Democrats have focussed on transparency and devolution in local government, on the reasonable basis that people have a right to know what is being done in their name, and that said people should be encouraged to exercise power at the most appropriate level for the task.

But perhaps we should now be emphasising efficiency too. For, without proper, independent, scrutiny, various one-party fiefdoms are given free range to be wasteful, capricious and ineffectual. The traditional solution is legislation, placing limits on the freedom of local government to act, which merely allows ruling groups to blame central government for all that ails them.

And whilst, as Liberal Democrats, we campaigned for the power of general competence to be granted to local councils, we also tend to be keen on the prevention of “postcode lotteries” (also known as the inevitable outcome of devolution), and on mandatory imposition of things that might better be left to local discretion (the proposal for mandatory 20 mph speed limits, for example).

So, if we genuinely want to make local government more efficient, the answer seems to be to find ways to encourage emerging hyperlocal media to venture into the Council chamber and to cover it more widely than at present. It has happened in some places, such as Barnet, where the local blogging fraternity actively covered Conservative efforts to contract out virtually every council service. But, unfortunately, such coverage has often become politicised and as partisan, or more so, than the competing political parties are.

Our democracy and its very effectiveness, rely on an engaged populace to operate at optimal efficiency. And when times are hard, as they still are despite nearly a decade of austerity, we cannot afford to allow inefficiency to flourish under cover of media darkness…

* Mark Valladares is Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and takes a keen interest in issues of governance.