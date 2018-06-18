A gentle ramble through Mrs May’s arithmetic…

I’m a mathematician by training, and work professionally with numbers. And, because I find testing arithmetic projections entertaining, I thought that I might play with the proposed “£20 billion for the NHS”. See what you think.
Firstly, I should note that that £20 billion isn’t for you, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, although the Barnett Formula might mean that there is more money available for you too.
I’ll assume that the BBC’s figure of £114 billion for NHS England’s budget is accurate, and note that the Office for Budget Responsibility is predicting that inflation will be fairly constant at 2% per annum over the next four years.
Over five years, in order to keep pace with inflation therefore, the budget will need to increase by about 10.4%, or £11.9 billion. Now, we are told that, of the £20 billion, £9 billion will come from the “Brexit dividend”, with the remainder – £11 billion – coming from tax rises and additional borrowing.
It looks to me, therefore, that all of the real terms growth is dependent on the existence of a “Brexit dividend” and that all of any such dividend will be spent on the NHS. Given that some of it will need to be spent on creating British equivalents of various European regulatory bodies, and additional staff in areas of government such as HM Revenue & Customs, where between 3,000 and 5,000 extra staff, and a new Customs system are required, according to its Chief Executive, Jon Thompson, that does seem to be, how can I put it, optimistic.
It seems even more optimistic when you take into account the Government’s own predictions about the impact of Brexit on the UK economy, which suggest a shrunken tax base over the next five years.
In other words, the Government is proposing to borrow and tax more simply to keep pace with inflation, and any real terms growth will depend entirely on the achievement of a profit from leaving the European Union that has been described by the likes of Paul Johnson at the Institute of Fiscal Studies thus;
Extra spending can't be funded by Brexit dividend.
1) Govt has accepted Brexit will *weaken* public finances by £15bn pa
2) Financial settlement with EU plus commitments to replace EU funding already uses up all of our EU contributions in 2022
There is no Brexit dividend
If he’s right, and he has a pretty good reputation, there is no money for the real terms growth element, and the Government needs to find another £15 billion, presumably in extra tax rises and borrowing, to plug the gap in the public finances, or cut a whole bunch more stuff.
There is no doubt that this is very good politics in the short term, as it places a burden on those seeking to remain in the United Kingdom to explain why they are trying to deny the NHS all of this money. In the long term, though, either the Government are going to have to get a very good deal, better than even their projections envisage, or hope that they’ll have someone else to blame when the money doesn’t materialise.
And they might just get lucky…
* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
@ Mark,
As a mathematician you should know better than to make so many assumptions. If you have several variables in an equation you can’t assume you can change one and the others will be held fixed. Partial derivatives aren’t the same as general derivatives. If the Government spends more its tax revenues will increase too.
Dianne Abbot was widely criticised for attempting a similar back-of-envelope type calculation as yourself when she mentioned recruiting 1000 police officers who were paid £30k each. ‘How silly was she!’ was the general conclusion. Everyone should know that will cost £300 million pa.
But not so fast! What about the tax and NI that these officers will pay? So about a third will go back to Treasury straightaway. So is the cost now £200 million? And what about all the VAT and other taxes that are collected as that extra money circulates in the economy. Maybe her £80 million wasn’t too far off the mark after all!
@Peter Martin
"Dianne Abbot was widely criticised for attempting a similar back-of-envelope type calculation as yourself when she mentioned recruiting 1000 police officers who were paid £30k each. 'How silly was she!' was the general conclusion. Everyone should know that will cost £300 million pa."
As I failed to complete my Bristol University Mathematics degree in the 70s, I may not be as much of a mathematician as you and Mark, but just to point out that if you employ 1000 police officers on £30,000 each it will cost you £30 million not £300 million.
Key point being that even if there is some amazing Brexit benefit for the NHS, it will be for England only.
Either they think Welsh (etc) voters won’t notice there’s no promise of anything for us.
Or, they are only doing it to put emotional blackmail pressure on MPs to support Brexit. Any ‘rebel’ MP on Brexit can then be portrayed as ‘undermining’ the NHS.
It is gratifying to see that the papers are not letting May get away with this deceit and it is a clear indicator of direction that a Tory PM would attempt this kind of subversive activity.
Seeing how ConservativeHome are rejoicing in Dominic Cumming’s masterminding of this NHS move, it seems clear that May is now totally under the control of the hard brexiteers and they will reopen the well of lies to achieve their ends.
The reality, once the Brexit withdrawal bill is passed and the negotiation moves onto free movement of people will become clear. In Ireland, EU free movement of people and the U.K. Common Travel Area overlap. There can be no Brexit that delivers what the PM has promised without a hard border in Ireland, especially given her reliance on the DUP and their refusal to countenance one in the Irish Sea.
It is hard Brexit or no Brexit. The maths is largely meaningless because, as Cassie says, this isn’t about the maths, it’s about preventing the meaningful vote rebellion by positioning those MPs as NHS wreckers.
As I failed to complete my Bristol University Mathematics degree in the 70s, I may not be as much of a mathematician as you and Mark, but just to point out that if you employ 1000 police officers on £30,000 each it will cost you £30 million not £300 million.
Err no Mark, it will cost significantly more, you omitted the on-costs. Whilst I have no idea of just how much it costs to provide a single police post, I’m reasonably confident it will be north of £60,000, whether it is in the region of £300,000 is open to discussion – but given the increasing amount of technology being used, per job costs of £150,000~200,000 are not unreasonable.
When I heard this news my initial reaction was: “This is a lie”. Thank you, Mark, for confirming that it is still a lie. And thank you, Lyn N, for expressing my thoughts more eloquently than I could have done.
Peter Martin, your post doesn’t mention the NHS once.
Simon Shaw
Yes you're right! 30k x 1000 is 30 million. I'm suitably embarrassed!
Mark,
my understanding is the £20 billion is a real terms requirement on top of cash funding required to keep pace with inflation and represents an annual average real terms increase of 3.4% over the next five years.
Libdem Policy is currently to increase income tax by 1p as a starting point and longer-term proposals include a hypothecated NHS tax based on national insurance that would increase by 1% for both employees and employers. Additional funding may be sourced by extending national insurance to over 65’s who continue working beyond retirement, subject to a possible cross-party agreement on NHS funding going forward.
@Simon Shaw,
Yes you’re right.1000 x £30k = £30 million.
I’m suitably embarrassed!
When I used to play darts in the pub as a youngster, and was slow with the arithmetic, I didn’t like to say I was studying maths as part of my Physics course. 😉
@Roland,
You’re obviously right in that overheads do have to be included. But that doesn’t change the fact that a Govt’s income is dependent on its expenditure. If it cuts its spending it cuts its income and vice versa if it raises its spending.
All Govt spending comes back as taxes sooner or later. Where else can it go? Maybe someone throws coins in the ocean or the Bullingdon club members have a desire to light a cigar with a £20 note. But apart from that…..
Yeovil Yokel,
OK. I could have said NHS nurses instead of police officers. The principle is the same.
The NHS, social care and pension funding crises all stem from the same structural issue. The proportion of retirees in the population is growing at a much faster rate than the working population. In recent years the impact of these demographic changes has been mitigated by net inward migration and increases in the % of adults engaging in employment – particularly women with children.
More pensioners needing an array of goods and services that have to be produced by a proportionally smaller working population requires ever greater levels of productivity on the part of the working population just to stand still.
To expand NHS services requires building and staffing new hospitals and GP practices as well as sourcing medicines and medical equipment. Without significant spare capacity in the economy, the materials and labour required have to be drawn from other sectors of the economy Competition for resources (land, labour and the materials and physical capital produced from land and labour) drives up costs.
Labour costs can be managed to a degree by significant levels of inward migration to fill skills shortages in the economy. However, increased population pressure creates ever greater demand for living space that is in fixed supply in the areas where it is needed- towns and cities. The increased population pressure and demand for housing and services drives up rents and prices which in turn reduces disposable income. Increasing the level of taxaton on this reduced disposable income further depresses spending power and depresses the economy shrinking tax receipts.
The answer lies in drawing on revenues accruing to land as rents to fund public service provision. An LVT can both increase the supply of developable land that is released onto the market and fund public services without incurring the deadweight costs associated with taxes on wages and returns on physical capital. Pensioners will need to start releasing part of their accumulated housing wealth to their children, if their children are goig to be able to pay for their careb in old age.