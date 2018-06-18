Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 18 June 2018 – now you see it, now you don’t?

By | Mon 18th June 2018 - 7:47 am

I was told on Saturday that there was going to be an announcement of £20 billion for the NHS, and my first response was incredulity. “Where does that come from?”, was my question.
But sure enough, the announcement has come, and whilst the proposal for finding this sum is, how can I put it, less than entirely concrete still, it has complicated the arithmetic of opposition to Brexit. I’ll take an initial look at the numbers later.

It’s expected that the Lords could be sitting as late as midnight, as the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill returns for consideration of Commons amendments. Will the Lords send them back, or will they focus on only some of them? We’ll find out as the day goes on.

Our democracy has traditionally been monitored by the work of local reporters working for the regional and local press, but as regional media cut staff and local newspapers close, are we at risk of losing more than just transparency? I’ll be looking at some research from the United States that might act as a warning.

Other than that, we’ll try to react to any stories that break, or any articles that are submitted. So, let the week begin!

