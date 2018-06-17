Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #520

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 520th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (10-16 June, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Huge swing to Liberal Democrats in Lewisham East, leapfrogging Conservatives by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Mark’s take on Lucy Salek’s superb result.

2. How are things looking for the Lib Dems in Lewisham East? by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Mark tried to read the runes ahead of the by-election. Despite doubts, the result was pretty much bang on the leaked canvassing.

3. Liberator on the Lib Dem performance in London by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Kingston and Richmond are fine, but not so much everywhere else.

4. Labour’s bid to beat the Tories as the most chaotically divided party by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

Jonathan writes as Labour frontbenchers resign over Brexit.

5. No, the Tory rebels can not be screwed by the Government: behind the technicalities of last night’s vote by Nick Tyrone, on Nicktyrone.com.

Written before they were screwed over by the Government…but Nick explains why the rebels have the upper hand.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Suddenly shifting campaigns by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys, Phase 2.

Helen debunks some of the nonsense being put about by anti-trans campaigners.

7. My daughter has been asking me all day to help her make sense of Trump’s Singapore meeting by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

Jane finds that a little more challenging than she expected.

8. Winning the People’s Vote by Dave Page on Jazz Hands, Serious Business.

Just say we get this final say on the deal. How on earth do we win it?

9. Iftar with Anwar Ibrahim by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer.

Malaysian politician shows not a trace of bitterness on release from a decade in prison.

10. My chapter in Trans Britain by Sarah Brown on Sarah Brown’s blog.

Trans activism and the media – what’s changed in the last decade.

11. Isn’t that against the will of the people? by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

Theresa May seems to be doing the right thing, but there’s a long way to go.

12. Lembit Opik and Parmjit Singh Gill in space by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

If you are hoping this means literally, then you may be disappointed. This is actually quite alarming.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!



<a href="https://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-520-57811.html"><img src="https://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings