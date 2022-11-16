Mark Pack comfortably re-elected as President

It’s a day of internal election results at Lib Dem HQ today.

First to be declared is the Presidential election. which is subject to an appeal.

Mark Pack won a second term easily.

The result in full is:

Mark Pack 4969

Lucy Nethsingha 2194

Liz Webster 1936

The turnout was very low. Mark got almost 10,000 more votes in 2019 and his opponent then, Christine Jardine, with 10,164 votes herself got more than the 9.099 votes cast in this election.

The party will need to address engagement for future elections.

Nevertheless, Mark is the clear winner and we send him our congratulations.

He said on his re-election: