Mark Pack comfortably re-elected as President

It’s a day of internal election results at Lib Dem HQ today.
First to be declared is the Presidential election. which is subject to an appeal.
Mark Pack won a second term easily.
The result in full is:
Mark Pack 4969
Lucy Nethsingha 2194
Liz Webster 1936
The turnout was very low. Mark got almost 10,000 more votes in 2019 and his opponent then, Christine Jardine, with 10,164 votes herself got more than the 9.099 votes cast in this election.
The party will need to address engagement for future elections.
Nevertheless, Mark is the clear winner and we send him our congratulations.
He said on his re-election:
I am delighted to have been re-elected as President of the Liberal Democrats, winning on the first round.
I would like to start by thanking all those who took part in this election, whether or not they supported me. We should be really proud of our democracy as the only major party which truly offers one member one vote, so we can be confident that those that win our elections really are their party’s choice. In return, I look forward to representing every one of our members.
During the campaign many of those members told me what they thought needed to be done to improve the party. I heard many great ideas and will do my very best to act on them. I am committed to continuing to listen and learn from our wider membership.
My priority now – working with the Leader, the CEO and the new Board and committees – is to get back to strengthening the party, as a campaigning organisation and as a champion of those ignored (and worse) by this terrible government.
I’m looking ahead to supporting all our candidates running for election in May 2023, and our parliamentary candidates preparing for a General Election whenever it happens.
My congratulations to all those who will be elected today. I look forward to working with you.
Finally, I would like to offer my thanks to the Returning Officer, and all his team for their hard work, to the Chairs of the State Parties for organising hustings, and all those who helped to make this election happen.
Every time their are these elections I always intend to read every candidates statements but soon tire of reading much the same statements. Voting for president was easy enough but I had some issues in voting after that. I was not allowed to vote until I had numbered every candidates box. Nevertheless congratulations Mark Pack.