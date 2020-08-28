Mark Pack reports back

Party President, Mark Pack, has issued another report back to members. This time he focuses on the reports that are being presented to the online Autumn Conference at the end of September. You can read the Conference reports pack here.

This year, as a result of a review by the Federal Board on the working of our party’s central committees, there are more reports than usual to Conference. They give an interesting insight into the inner workings of the Liberal Democrats, with contributions, as usual, from the Federal Committees and parliamentary groups, plus a financial review and statements from the President, Vice-President and the State parties. There are also reports from the Campaign for Gender Balance and the Racial Diversity Campaign, and a summary of the workings of the new Complaints Procedure.