Observations of an expat: Politics of fear and loathing

Fear is the major political currency of America’s Republican Party. The traditionalists are frightened of socialism. They are scared of big government. They dread the thought of a diminished suburban life style. They are panic-stricken at the thought of losing their guns that protect from the forces of both the law and lawlessness. But most of all, in an increasingly racially divided society, the long dominant White population is terrified of becoming a minority.

Republicans will deny that they are racists. But the fact is that race issues have been a dominant theme in American politics from the arrival of the first African slaves in 1619, to the genocidal elimination of Native Americans, the Civil War, segregation, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Act and, finally, Trump’s wall.

They are not overly concerned with constitutional rights (except perhaps their interpretation of the Second Amendment). Enforcement of the rule of law is not at the top of agenda (except as it pertains to the protection of property). Whether or not their president is a tax-evading, misogynistic, narcissistic, racist, incompetent foul-mouthed liar is of little interest. They accept that he is a bastard. But he is their bastard. Even a global pandemic which has left more Americans dead than in any other country takes a back seat to the battle to preserve the fabled American dream.

America is a largely conservative society. Donald Trump is in the White House because he has successfully managed to persuade Americans that he is their best bet for fighting off the foreign hordes and ideas that run counter to perceived American values. In this election, the American right has gone to war; and, as in any war, the first casualty is truth.

That was obvious from the Republican Convention where speaker after speaker uttered outrageous lies in pursuit of four more years of a Trump presidency. Former Army Colonel turned anti-abortionist nun, Sister Deidre Byrne, accused Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of supporting not only late-term abortion, but infanticide as well.

Tennessee Senator Marshal Blackburn warned: “If the Democrats have their way, they would keep you locked in your homes until you become dependent on the government for everything. “

A succession of Trump family members took to the podium to extol the virtues of their paterfamilias. They backed his oft-stated assertion that he is the greatest American president since Abraham Lincoln and the only man capable of saving America from the liberals, the democrats, the anarchists, the forces of lawlessness and all those who have united in a perfect storm to “demolish” the American dream.

The problem with the Republican version of the American dream is that it is rooted in the past and fighting a losing battle against the unstoppable tides of history. This is especially apparent in the country’s shifting ethnic mix. In 1776 the infant United States was 80 percent White drawn from British stock. Immigration from Europe throughout the 19th and early 20th century reduced the British proportion of the American population but increased the number of Caucasians. By 1920, the percentage of White Americans peaked at 90 percent of the population, and stayed there until well into the 1950s.

But from the 1960s the booming American economy started attracting Asians and south of the border Latinos who brought with them different religions, cultures and language; all of which are perceived by conservative Whites as a threat to their national identity. By 2018 the relative proportion of America’s White population had dramatically shrunk to 60 percent, and demographers reckon that American Whites will become an ethnic minority by 2044. In fourteen American states and Washington DC, the White population is already a minority.

Donald Trump, would have us believe that immigration blocks will reduce the gap. Wrong. The birth rate of the different ethnic groups is having a bigger impact on population trends than immigration. White women have America’s lowest reproduction rate with an average of 1.7 children per mother. American Latinos top the charts at 2.2 children. The White population also has the highest mortality rate.

Try as they might, Republicans will fail in their Canutish efforts. But their attempt to stop the unstoppable can inflict major damage on America and its role in the world.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is a regular contributor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”