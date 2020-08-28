The Independent View: Can Ed Davey help a political realignment?

The Lib Dems have been in the doldrums. But make no mistake, their Party matters to the future of progressive politics in the UK a lot.

First because ‘liberalism’ matters. Against populism and statism, the place of the individual and more broadly a healthy civil society, based around robust human rights, are essential to any progressive politics. And second because Labour cannot win on its own.

Ed Davey has rejected equidistance and working with the Tories. It’s game on. But to play properly together means getting over the past.

When Compass, the organisation I’m Director of, opened out from being just Labour in 2011, the Coalition made Lib-Labery impossible. The Corbyn era put up new barriers. With the Brexit fight lost and Starmer leading Labour there is a chance to build sensible cooperation.

This demands a recognition of common interests and different complementary traditions. Liberals are not socialists, but both can and must compliment each other in terms of ideas, beliefs and electoral reach. And anyway, Labour, the party of the Iraq War, 90-day detention and antisemitism, needs to be careful about claiming any moral high ground.

Given Scotland, there is little or no hope of Labour winning alone. It either leads and shares some power or returns to the wilderness and leaves the country in the hands of the Tories once again. The Lib Dems are second in 91 seats – 80 of them are Tory facing and none where they present a real challenge to Labour. To get the Tories out means the Lib Dems have to win as many of those seats as possible. The electoral maths demands cooperation, whether its tactical campaigning or something more formal.

In many cases the Lib Dem targets are soft Tory voters who may never vote Labour – unless Labour goes full New Labour once more. That, to say the least, is unadvisable in a world where neoliberalism is crumbling before our eyes. Letting the Lib Dems soak up these voters, actually leaves Labour the space to be more radical.

But if some kind of progressive government is the best we can expect, then it will take more than electoral cooperation to make it work. While Blair and Ashdown spoke a lot, it was only them, and the two parties were never resolved to each other. Relationships have to be deep and meaningful at every level and built now. Compass is already convening a cross-party group from six parties and we are looking at more local group work – where it really matters. Meanwhile ideas like Basic Income, a Green New Deal and a constitutional convention provide the basis for a Common Platform to emerge that sets everyone else up against the Tories.

But cooperation has to be a two-way street. The Lib Dems, like the Greens, should not help Labour unless Labour is willing to cooperate in return. Hence both parties should demand Labour adopts Proportional Representation at its next full policy-making conference. Such a move would spell the end of Tory electoral domination and drag our democracy into the complexity and pluralism of the 21st century. With a strong campaign within Labour for PR underway, this could herald the ground-breaking shift the party needs to make.

For now, all progressives should welcome the new leadership of the Lib Dems. We have four years to build a project to change our country and its democracy for good. As ever progressive parties should act now like they are already in government. There is a consensus in the country against the Tories. We should lead it – together. Waiting until the polls force the parties together – when it’s too late – would be another disaster neither party nor the country can afford.

The Lib Dems new direction is a good result not just for one party but for everyone who wants Britain to be better than the shambles it is.

* Neal Lawson is Executive Director of Compass