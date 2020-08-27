Ben Lawrie

A letter to disheartened Layla supporters

In the aftermath of our leadership election, emotions are high. I know there are people disappointed by the result. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little disheartened to be on the losing side. I know Ed is a great liberal, a caring person, and a hugely credible environmental campaigner and I’m still a Liberal Democrat at the end of the day no matter what.

With that said, many of you saw the need for new energy, a fresh start and a revitalisation of our party.

The leadership is only one aspect of our party and one piece of the puzzle. Please don’t give up.

Local, Scottish and Welsh elections are approaching.

We have lots of fresh faced, energetic and bright young talent in the party. People who embody what it is we loved about Layla in the first place. People like Molly Nolan in Caithness, Sutherland & Ross and Jenny Marr in the Scottish Borders.

Support them. Lift them up.

We’re a grassroots party at heart. When I ran for council in 2017 it wasn’t leader Tim Farron that won me my seat, it was our local grassroots!

Grieve if you need to, but don’t quit!

Let’s keep our spirits and momentum up. Let’s get a fresh and vibrant slate of candidates selected for our upcoming elections and LET’S HELP THEM WIN!!

To quote Layla one last time. Let’s move forward TOGETHER!

* Ben Lawrie is the youngest Liberal Democrat Councillor in Scotland, representing the Monifieth & Sidlaw Ward on Angus Council. He was the candidate for the Angus Constituency in the 2019 General Election.

