Mayor Dave Hodgson writes: How Bedford is responding to the crisis

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, Bedford Borough Council’s Community Hub delivered its 1,000th food parcel as part of its support to vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 restrictions. The hub was set up in double quick time and other major changes have also been implemented rapidly – in our case almost 1,000 members of staff working from home.

Very early on we identified that the biggest risks were in social care, particularly adult social care. Several weeks ago we went out to recruit more staff for both Council and non-Council providers, which has been very successful, but PPE for carers remains a major concern.

Within 10 days we transferred £10m in business grants to business bank accounts. We acted quickly to support those least able to pay their council tax. Residents on the lowest income already do not pay any Council Tax due to our Council Tax Reduction Scheme. We are automatically applying the reduction in line with the government’s COVID-19 Council Tax Hardship Fund to those already receiving some support and are encouraging those whose circumstances have changed to apply for Council Tax Support and Free School Meals.

Councillors have been kept up to date by two Q&A Skype sessions per week hosted by me, and councillors from all parties called shielded individuals in their wards.

There has been a lot of digital messaging from the Council, Mayor and councillors: more videos than normal, extra emails, responding to social media queries and experimenting with facebook and phone surgeries. However, the most vulnerable group are probably not online, so we worked with the local online paper to produce a hard copy newsletter which is in all supermarkets and have paid for delivery of a leaflet containing key contacts and top tips to every door. Moreover, once over-70s were told to isolate, before the lockdown, we wrote to all over-70s providing a contact phone number and email.

We look forward to a new, improved, normality where we keep the good things from this experience – the “can do” attitude and spirit of co-operation across the community.

* Dave Hodgson is the Elected Mayor and Leader of Bedford Borough Council