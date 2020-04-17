Daily View 2×2: 17 April 2020

2 big stories

Another three weeks… For some, probably myself included, it may not seem so bad, but for anyone who had persuaded themselves that this wasn’t going to last, the next few days of adjustment will be tougher. At least there is the hint of a plan, although John Crace in the Guardian wasn’t wildly impressed…

Mind you, Raab did hedge his bets a bit by saying that the restrictions would initially remain in place for another three weeks. It sounded as if he was hoping the prime minister might be back in action by then, so that it would be Boris Johnson and not him who would have to break it to a stir-crazy nation that the three weeks might then turn into another three weeks. And then another three weeks after that.

If you’re a rather unpleasant regime, is it easier to make friends by a) cleaning up your act or b) buying a prominent sports team? In the case of Saudi Arabia, the answer appears to be b), as the unpopular Mike Ashley appears to have managed to sell Newcastle United to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. A new form of diplomacy, or merely a black and white paint job?

2 social media posts

Nick Tyrone is of the view that the Corbynista will never accept Keir Starmer as leader of the Labour Party, and that’s probably spot on. His solution?

Starmer should change the rules as to how the Labour Party elects leaders as soon as the politics will permit. This may not be for some time. Go back to the thirds methods that existed before Miliband screwed it up. It will be the best way to wipe away the stain of the last ten years of Labour’s dive into incompetence away.

Never let it be said that you don’t learn anything here, and with a hat tip to Ros Scott, I certainly learned something yesterday, courtesy of the National Archives…