A question for the new Labour leader

Labour’s new leader Keir Starmer has gained a lot of publicity recently for stating that he will tackle Anti Semitism in his party but he has been silent so far on the existence of organised Trotskyist groups within the ranks of the party he now leads.

Trotskyist entryism dates back to the 1930s when Leon Trotsky advised his supporters in France to join the Socialist Party with the aim of winning new adherents. Ever since then democratic socialist parties have been targets for entryism.

In the 1950s British Trotskyists split over whether to infiltrate Labour, with Gerry Healy’s faction going in initially as a secretive group known simply as ‘The Club’ then more openly as the Socialist Labour League. It eventually won control of Labour’s youth section before the party’s National Executive Committee took action.

The forerunner of today’s Socialist Workers Party followed Healy’s supporters into Labour as the International Socialist but didn’t stick around long.

Then came Militant, the most successful so far, who by the 1970s had, like the Socialist Labour League before them, won control of the youth section. It went on to have thousands of ‘supporters’, three of whom were eventually elected as Labour MPs. Militant flourished because the left in the party was strong particularly on its National Executive, where people like Tony Benn resisted any attempts to take action against them. Eventually Labour acted but it was only after years of Militant operating openly and growing.

In the past five years history has repeated itself because under Corbyn entryism has been tolerated or even encouraged due to the correct assumption that the Trotskyists would support him in any internal battles with the party’s right wing.

Corbyn’s election thrilled the only remaining deep entryists, Socialist Action, who trace their origins back to Tariq Ali’s International Marxist Group. After running candidates against Labour in the 1979 General Election under the banner Socialist Unity the International Marxist Group changed its name and in 1982 came into Labour on the back of Tony Benn’s challenge for the party’s deputy leadership.

Tariq Ali’s individual application caused controversy at the time because the local party where he lived in North London (which included a young Jeremy Corbyn amongst its officers) issued him with a membership card against the instructions of party HQ. As the years went by the Socialist Action strategy bore some fruit with their strategy of building alliances with key Labour left figures culminated in some of their ‘supporters’ being appointed as advisors to Ken Livingstone during his tenure as Mayor of London.

Finally there is the Alliance For Workers Liberty who trace their roots back to a faction called Workers Fight which broke away from Militant in the 1960s. Alliance For Workers Liberty operated within Labour as Socialist Organiser in the 1980s until, like Militant, they were proscribed. In the 2010 General Election they stood a candidate against Harriet Harman in Peckham who obtained just 75 votes. In 2015 they resumed entryism and have been allowed to operate unhindered.

As a Liberal I have absolutely no problem with these groups existing but as committed revolutionaries should they be operating openly within a party that espouses parliamentary democracy? That is a question Labour’s leader needs to answer.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats