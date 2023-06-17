MBEs for Lib Dem Councillors Prue Bray and Heather Kidd

Honestly, you think you know someone, and then you find out they were on Fifteen to One back in the 90s!

I found this out from Wokingham Today’s profile of my friend and Lib Dem Deputy Leader of Wokingham Borough Council Prue Bray who has been awarded an MBE for political and public service.

The Winnersh politician has been active in politics since the 1990s. She moved to Winnersh in May 1989, and was elected to Winnersh Parish Council in May 1995, and served as the Wokingham Liberal Democrat chair between 1997 and 2000. She was elected to Wokingham District Council in 2000, and carried on as the council became the borough council. As if that wasn’t enough, she has stood as the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Wokingham in the 2005 and 2010 general elections. She was also a finalist in the 1990 series of Channel 4 game show Fifteen To One.

Prue is, of course, well known for many roles in the English Party and is currently also a member of English Council. She is one of the wisest people I know and I am thrilled to see her work over decades recognised.

Lib Dem Councillor Heather Kidd, who represents Chirbury and Worthen on Shropshire Council has been given the same award for services to rural communities. From Shropshire Live

Heather said: “This award recognises that rural communities need a voice. I’m accepting this award not just for my self but for all those who work tirelessly, often in a voluntary capacity, for their communities across Shropshire and seldom get any recognition.”

From Heather’s website:

Ed Davey said:

Prue has always gone above and beyond for the Liberal Democrats, dedicating herself to voluntary service with little recognition or personal benefit herself. Always willing to pitch in where needed, her wealth of knowledge has made a significant difference to our party. I am so thrilled she is getting the recognition she deserves.

Heather Kidd was brought up in rural West Sussex, coming from a long line of farmers and gamekeepers. She went to the local Comprehensive and then on to study Biology at London University. Having finished her degree she went into teaching in Camden Town, London. Later she became Head of Department back in her native Sussex at Angmering School. Having married, she left teaching to bring up her 4 daughters moving to South Shropshire when her second daughter was 6 months old. Heather and her husband Trevor went on to have 2 further daughters – both born at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The family have lived here 30 years, with all the girls attending Chirbury Primary School and The Community College, Bishop’s Castle where Heather taught Science and Rural Science for a number of years. In 1996, She was elected to South Shropshire District Council and her career in politics began. She rapidly became interested in housing and a few years later she helped initiate the affordable housing policies we have today. She became Leader of the Council in 2003 and really put South Shropshire and its innovative services and policies on the map. This experience has given her a real insight into the dynamics and problems of small rural communities today. She was Elected to Shropshire Council in 2009 and re-elected with 81% of the vote in 2013. And re-elected in 2017 with a very similar vote – 78%!

Ed Davey said:

Heather is a shining example of a community champion. Her tenacity, wealth of knowledge and utter commitment to affecting change – whatever it takes – is brilliant to behold. What Heather has achieved in Shropshire and beyond is awe inspiring. We in the Liberal Democrats are so proud of her and this well-deserved accomplishment.

Prue and Heather are the only Lib Dems I’ve found so far on the Honours list, but you may know better, so please add any others in the comments and I’ll put them in the main post.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings