Observations of an expat: Bad week for populists

It has been a bad week for populists. Boris Johnson out of Parliament. Donald Trump arraigned on espionage charges and Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi buried.

But it has also been a bad 21st century for the anti-populists. Trump elected and threatening to return. Brexit, Johnson and Truss in the UK. Viktor Orban in Hungary. Putin in Russia. Bolsonaro in Brazil. Modi in India….

Electorate after electorate has fallen victim to a string of self-serving narcissists prepared to exploit irrational fears, issue empty promises and bend, ignore or break the law in blatant pursuit of power and self-interest.

Silvio Bunga Bunga Berlusconi led the way. He started his working life as a cruise ship crooner before moving into property development and the media. His Mediaset television empire broke the Italian’s TV’s puritanical mode with topless models and secured 90 percent of the viewing audience.

In 1993 Berlusconi formed his own political party; persuaded 33 of his advertising executives to stand with him for parliament and then harnessed his media empire to his campaign. The result was first of Berlusconi’s four terms as Italy’s prime minister.

Scandal and corruption dogged Berlusconi throughout his political career. By his own account he made 2,500 court appearances in 106 trials. Not all of the mud stuck, but enough did for him to be convicted of tax fraud and banned from holding public office for ten years.

This should have been the end of Berlusconi. But he bounced back to join the Senate and become the acknowledged kingmaker of Italian politics. He was a junior member of the current government of Giorgia Meloni. He is a clear object lesson of the political establishment’s inability to hold down the bad boys of politics.

Victimhood is one of the major weapons of the populist. Trump says he is target number one of “The Deep State”. Boris Johnson blames “The Blob” for his problems. This amorphous political entity which can means anyone and everyone opposed to the populist has become the ultimate scapegoat for the evils of the world.

The heroes of the world of populism are not the lawmakers. They are those who are prepared to grab power to break the law and if the law opposes them they are the victims on behalf of all the “real people” who are daily exploited by “The Blob.”

Donald Trump has elevated victimhood to its political heights. He claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of the “Deep State.” His arraignment in Manhattan on tax fraud charges and his civil court defeat on sex abuse were the result of a “political witch hunt.”

But those legal battles are as nothing when compared to the charges levelled against him in Miami this week by the Department of Justice. It is difficult to imagine anything worse in the legal firmament then a former president of the United States being charged with breaches of the Espionage Act. And the squeals of Trumpian outrage mirrored the gravity of the situation.

In anything other than a looking glass world, Donald Trump’s legal problems and Munchausen politics would have spelled the end of his political career years ago. But his cloak of victimhood protects him. In the wake of his Miami court appearance his popularity among Republican voters moved up a percentage point.

The same cannot be said of Boris Johnson who has moved from buffoon Mayor of London, to leader of the successful Brexit campaign, to hopeless foreign secretary, to right-wing Tory Party leader, to a major election victory in 2019 and then the victim of his own covid-spun web of lies, ejection from 10 Downing Street, and, finally, a disgraced exit from Parliament.

Boris Johnson has been described as a junior Trump who attempted to emulate his American idol on the British stage. But Britain is not America and in that fact lies some hope for the opponents of populism.

Britain is a parliamentary democracy. Constitutionally, the voters do not elect a prime minister. They elect a person in their constituency to represent them. That person belongs to a political party. The leader of the political party with the support of the most members of the House of Commons becomes prime minister. The party leader is not directly elected by the voters but by his fellow party MPs and the members of his political party.

This means that the British parliament has much more direct power than the US Congress. It also means that if you intentionally lie to parliament – as did Boris Johnson you pay the price of ejection from the Palace of Westminster.

The former British PM is shouting to all and sundry that he is a victim of a “kangaroo court”. But only a handful are listening. Unlike Donald Trump, Boris Johnson’s popular base is disappearing down the pan and providing a ray of hope for those opposed to the populists.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.