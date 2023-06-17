Somerton and Frome by-election “clear contest between Liberal Democrats and Conservatives”

Tonight Somerton and Frome MP David Warburton announced his intention to resign from Parliament and cause the 4th pending by-election of this Summer
Somerton and Frome was, of course, held by Lib Dem David Heath from 1997-2015.
Speaking after David Warburton’s announcement this evening our Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:
The Conservatives have dragged our country through the gutter and taken people for granted. There is no better example of that than in Somerton and Frome.
Time after time the Conservatives have mired themselves in sleaze and scandal neglecting the issues that really matter to people. Then they decided it was ok to leave local people in this seat without any proper representation at all.
This by-election will be a clear contest between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, Labour finished third last time and are completely out of the race.
The people of Somerton and Frome need a local champion and they can have that at the next election by choosing our local Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Dyke.