Meet Lib Dem candidates for the Scottish Parliament in 2021

Here is the current list of candidates so far selected for the Scottish Parliament elections in May 2021. At the time of writing, they were 23 male and 17 female in the constituencies and 22 male and 17 female on the lists. This is a slight improvement from 2016 but we still need to get to 50/50.  There are also concerns that we need to work on all diversity strands.

Regional lists

North East Scotland

1. Rosemary Bruce

2. John Waddell

Lothian

1. Alex Cole-Hamilton

2. Fred Mackintosh

Glasgow

1. Carole Ford

2. Andrew Chamberlain

Highlands and Islands

1. Alan Reid

2. Molly Nolan

Mid Scotland and Fife

1. Willie Rennie

2. Peter Barrett

Central Scotland

1. Paul McGarry

2. Mark McGeever

South Scotland

1. Catriona Bhatia

2. Jenny Marr

West Scotland

1. Katy Gordon

2. Jacci Stoyle

 

Constituency seats

Aberdeen Donside, Isobel Davidson

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, Ian Yuill

Aberdeenshire East, Conrad Wood

Aberdeenshire West, John Waddell

Almond Valley, Caron Lindsay

Argyll and Bute, Alan Reid

Banffshire and Buchan Coast, Alison Simpson

Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, Molly Nolan

Clydebank and Milngavie, Katy Gordon

Dumfriesshire, Richard Brodie

Dundee City East, Michael Crichton

Dundee City West, Daniel Coleman

Dunfermline, Aude Boubaker-Calder

East Kilbride, Paul McGarry

East Lothian, Euan Davidson

Edinburgh Central, Bruce Wilson

Edinburgh Eastern, Jill Reilly

Edinburgh Northern and Leith, Rebecca Bell

Edinburgh Southern, Fred Mackintosh

Edinburgh Western, Alex Cole Hamilton

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, Jenny Marr

Glasgow Kelvin, Nicholas Moohan

Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Andrew Chamberlain

Glasgow Pollok, James Speirs

Glasgow Southside, Carole Ford

Greenock and Inverclyde, Jacci Stoyle

Linlithgow, Sally Pattle

Mid Fife and Glenrothes, Jane Ann Liston

Midlothian South and Tweeddale, Adrian May

North East Fife, Willie Rennie

Orkney, Liam McArthur

Paisley, Jack Clark

Perthshire North, Peter Barrett

Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, Julia Brown

Renfrewshire North and West, Ross Stalker

Rutherglen, Sheila Thomson

Shetland, Beatrice Wishart

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, Denis Rixson

Stirling, Fayzan Rehman

Strathkelvin and Bearsden, Susan Murray

