Meet Lib Dem candidates for the Scottish Parliament in 2021

Here is the current list of candidates so far selected for the Scottish Parliament elections in May 2021. At the time of writing, they were 23 male and 17 female in the constituencies and 22 male and 17 female on the lists. This is a slight improvement from 2016 but we still need to get to 50/50. There are also concerns that we need to work on all diversity strands.
Regional lists
North East Scotland
1. Rosemary Bruce
2. John Waddell
Lothian
1. Alex Cole-Hamilton
2. Fred Mackintosh
Glasgow
1. Carole Ford
2. Andrew Chamberlain
Highlands and Islands
1. Alan Reid
2. Molly Nolan
Mid Scotland and Fife
1. Willie Rennie
2. Peter Barrett
Central Scotland
1. Paul McGarry
2. Mark McGeever
South Scotland
1. Catriona Bhatia
2. Jenny Marr
West Scotland
1. Katy Gordon
2. Jacci Stoyle
Constituency seats
Aberdeen Donside, Isobel Davidson
Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, Ian Yuill
Aberdeenshire East, Conrad Wood
Aberdeenshire West, John Waddell
Almond Valley, Caron Lindsay
Argyll and Bute, Alan Reid
Banffshire and Buchan Coast, Alison Simpson
Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, Molly Nolan
Clydebank and Milngavie, Katy Gordon
Dumfriesshire, Richard Brodie
Dundee City East, Michael Crichton
Dundee City West, Daniel Coleman
Dunfermline, Aude Boubaker-Calder
East Kilbride, Paul McGarry
East Lothian, Euan Davidson
Edinburgh Central, Bruce Wilson
Edinburgh Eastern, Jill Reilly
Edinburgh Northern and Leith, Rebecca Bell
Edinburgh Southern, Fred Mackintosh
Edinburgh Western, Alex Cole Hamilton
Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, Jenny Marr
Glasgow Kelvin, Nicholas Moohan
Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Andrew Chamberlain
Glasgow Pollok, James Speirs
Glasgow Southside, Carole Ford
Greenock and Inverclyde, Jacci Stoyle
Linlithgow, Sally Pattle
Mid Fife and Glenrothes, Jane Ann Liston
Midlothian South and Tweeddale, Adrian May
North East Fife, Willie Rennie
Orkney, Liam McArthur
Paisley, Jack Clark
Perthshire North, Peter Barrett
Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, Julia Brown
Renfrewshire North and West, Ross Stalker
Rutherglen, Sheila Thomson
Shetland, Beatrice Wishart
Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, Denis Rixson
Stirling, Fayzan Rehman
Strathkelvin and Bearsden, Susan Murray