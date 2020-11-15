William Wallace writes…Plutocratic populism

The Anglo-Saxon version of authoritarian populism is ‘plutocratic populism’, or pluto-populism . A Princeton professor described it, in the Financial Times last week, as ‘consisting of policies that mostly benefit the top 1%, in combination with relentless culture wars which distract from economic ideas’. Trump is, of course, the model that he and others are describing. But we have faced a similar phenomenon in the UK, and we need to think carefully about how to combat it here.

Money, media and loose electoral regulation fuel pluto-populism. The US Supreme Court’s decision to free political fundraising from the constraints that Democratic Administrations had enacted has entrenched the power of money in US politics. Right-wing billionaires, benefitting from lax rules on foundations and favourable taxes, fund think tanks and lobbies. The Murdoch press has also fuelled its rise, above all through Fox News, with its relentless attacks on ‘the liberal elite’, its openness to conspiracy theories and its willingness to support ‘alternative facts.’ Trump rose to political prominence through television, and has exploited social media to consolidate his appeal.

Constraints on spending in British politics have not yet broken down, but in recent elections and in the 2016 Referendum the rules have been successfully bent. Conservative HQ sent targeted mailings and media messages to marginal seats, not accounted for under constituency expenditure. Semi-autonomous bodies mounted media campaigns to underpin Tory messages and to influence voters away from other candidates. Peter Geoghegan, in Democracy for Sale (2020, well worth reading), tells us that ‘College Green Group’, run by the son of a wealthy Tory MP, placed pro-SNP messages in Jo Swinson’s constituency and pro-Labour ones in LibDem target seats in the South-West, as well as similar negative messages in Caroline Lucas’s seat.

The Electoral Commission has tried to tackle some of the abuses of recent campaigns. But it’s underfunded, and now under sustained Conservative attack. Amanda Milling MP, co-chair of the Conservative Party and herself the subject of sharp criticism from the Electoral Commission, has suggested that it should be abolished. The Speaker’s Committee for the Electoral Commission now has for the first time a Conservative majority. The 2016 Referendum saw well-financed campaigns break the rules of democratic campaigning. And we still don’t know where Arron Banks’s money came from – except that it came from somewhere in the shady offshore world.

The Murdoch press, in Britain as in the USA, has peddled a narrative of resentment against ‘the establishment’ – defined, not as the rich, but as the intellectual class, against whom the left behind and city traders can find common cause. In Australia 500,000 people have recently signed a petition calling for an enquiry into Murdoch influence on public debate. In the UK, it’s still expanding into radio and TV.

Right-wing think tanks feed their messages of low taxation, privatization and deregulation into our public life. Many do not declare where their funding comes from; some certainly comes from American billionaires, some from rich Russian residents. David Goodhart, who blames the ‘anywhere’ liberal elites for alienating the ‘somewhere’ left-behinds, is a fellow of Policy Exchange, which is probably funded by the multi-national companies and offshore financiers from whom he thus diverts criticism.

Pluto-populism in the USA benefits from the historical resistance to strong state action in the American small-town narrative, which persuades poor voters to support low taxes. Boris Johnson’s pluto-populism faces a greater challenge, between the libertarian commitment to tax cuts and privatization and the expectations of newly-won supporters that London will ‘level-up’ by investing in public infrastructure and economic regeneration. But the populist narrative that the woes of the left-behind are due to the meritocratic and over-educated is deeply entrenched. We will have to work hard to shift that narrative – perhaps by being more populist ourselves in attacking offshore elites. But first let’s be clear in identifying our illiberal enemies.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.