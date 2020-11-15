Help me pile pressure on Royal Mail to offer free post for care homes

Times have never been tougher, and this Christmas will be one of the most challenging yet. We’ve got to come together like never before. That means reaching out and staying connected with the most vulnerable and isolated members of our community.

It would be heartbreaking if family members or friends in care homes went without love this Christmas.

Earlier this year, An Post—Ireland’s postal service—announced it would carry letters, large envelopes, packets and parcels up to 2Kg addressed to residents in nursing homes, residential accommodation in the mental health or disability sectors and convalescent homes for free until 31st January 2021.

It’s a wonderful gesture that will support families and loved ones living in care homes, who have been so terribly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s why I wrote to Royal Mail last month and asked them to follow An Post’s lead and offer free postage to and from care homes in the UK.

The Royal Mail’s role in response to the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be understated. Their staff have battled through in the toughest of times with professionalism and dedication.

By October, they had already handled more letters and parcels than they did in the whole of 2019—and the peak Christmas period for 2020 is only just beginning.

But with the national lockdown reimposed, and evidence suggesting that restrictions could be in place until the New Year, this is one small way to ensure that no one is left behind this winter.

I was pleased that the Royal Mail responded quickly and said they were considering my suggestion, but now is the time for you to tell them what it would mean for people in your communities.

No one knows their communities better than Liberal Democrat campaigners and councillors. We’re immersed and engaged all year round, and we know how much something like this could mean to local people.

I know there are thousands of vulnerable people in Manchester who would really benefit from this and could turn a cold, lonely winter around for them.

That’s why we’ve launched a campaign pack for you to use in your local area. (Note that you need to enter your email address on that page and request access.)

By telling the Royal Mail how much this initiative would mean to our local communities, we can really highlight the power this small gesture will have on some of the most vulnerable people up and down this country.

* Cllr John Leech was Lib Dem MP for Manchester Withington until 2015 and is now the only opposition councillor in Manchester.