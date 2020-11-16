Why you should think of trying to become a Liberal Democrat Councillor

London Region have recently been running a series of Zoom calls for people who are thinking of running for their Council in the 2022 elections. I have taken part in a couple of these and it has made me think about what I enjoy being a Councillor and why I would recommend others think about doing so.

I have been a Councillor for the Dundonald Ward in Merton since May 2018 – the ward runs from Wimbledon to Raynes Park along the railway line and it is characterised by terraced houses occupied by middle class professional families many of whom are from the EU. It won’t be a surprise that it voted strongly for Remain.

It’s a great place to knock on doors and talk to people – particularly in the daytime (I am retired) when a surprising number of people even before the lockdown work from home and often have more time to chat. I have had fascinating conversations about PG Wodehouse, the merits of working for different French banks and the details of train operations on the District Line. People occasionally even want to talk about politics!

I was elected as one of six Liberal Democrats in a Labour-run Council (up from one) and one of the things which most struck us after being elected was how much the other parties disliked us for disrupting their cosy world. There was genuine astonishment on the part of some Tory Councillors when we sometimes voted for their motions and sometimes for Labour ones – the idea we considered things on their merits really was a surprise to them.

One of the themes we have pursued on the Council has been paying our Care Workers the London Living Wage – those directly employed by the Council are but those who work for agencies contrasted to the Council are not. We have kept talking about this and have recently – at the third attempt – got the Labour group to agree to finding out how much this would cost – something they have refused to do in the past. We intend to keep pushing this as it is an utter disgrace that we pay our care workers only £8.72 an hour.

I am on two Council Committees – Planning and Cemeteries. The latter is a joint Committee with Sutton Council so has a Liberal Democrat majority which is nice but Planning is a real challenge. People have passionate views on planning issues which they quite rightly communicate to members of the Cttee and weighing up those views, against the need to build more homes and within the context of Planning Law can be a real challenge.

There is also casework where you can make a real difference to people’s lives. This has ranged from dealing with a blank refusal by a council official to allow someone a visitors parking permit (it turned out that when copying a list of addresses into a computer, hers had been accidentally omitted) to helping someone who lived above a shop and whose landlord had erected scaffolding which stopped their windows being opened. Not all casework of course has a successful ending and I know those who have a lot of housing casework often finding it frustrating.

There is one other reason why people should think about becoming a Liberal Democrat Councillor – it can be an important path to getting more Liberal Democrat MPs. In Merton our gaining five seats in May 2018, followed by another one from Labour in a by election in June 2019 played a key part into turning Wimbledon into a marginal seat – Cllr Paul Kohler missed out by just 628 votes.

My own experience of being a Liberal Democrat Councillor has been that it is enjoyable and allows you to make a real difference to people’s lives and I can highly recommend it.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a member of the Party's Federal Board.