Vince Cable joins body aiming for sustainable manufacturing recovery

Sir Vince Cable has joined the advisory board of the newly founded Institute for Prosperity.

The Institute’s press release states:

A cross-party group of political heavyweights have joined forces to campaign for a new, manufacturing-led economic agenda that supports left-behind regions across the UK.

Described as a team ‘that will turn the dial on how best to deliver economic growth and put manufacturing centre-stage’, the group is made up of current and former politicians, ministers and economists who will sit on the newly-formed Advisory Board of the Institute for Prosperity.

The nine-person Board, whose members span the aisle, will include former Labour Minister Rt. Hon Caroline Flint, former Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable, and Conservative MP John Penrose.

The Institute for Prosperity was founded by businessman and economist John Mills earlier this year and is focussing on new and different ways for which Britain can increase levels growth and prosperity through changes in economic policy.

Principally, the group supports a ‘manufacturing revival’ from less than 10% of the economy to 15%, which it says will best support left-behind communities that have been adversely impacted by deindustrialisation over the last 40 years.

The appointment of the Board by Mills, which met virtually on Thursday (12 Nov), comes as the group steps up its call for a shake-up of economic policy as a way to secure much higher economic growth rates of over 3% per year.

The Board members were each invited for their economic and political expertise. As welI as current elected politicians from the government and opposition benches, the Board includes economist and Labour Peer Stephen Pollock. Members of the Board will collaborate on research, help build cross-party consensus, promote policies for growth, and campaigning for a more balanced economy.