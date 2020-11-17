The future of Social Democracy – a book to mark 40 years since the Limehouse Declaration

January 25th marks the 40th Anniversary of the Limehouse Declaration , when four former Labour Cabinet Ministers Roy Jenkins, David Owen, Bill Rodgers and Shirley Williams met to issue a statement that would shortly afterwards lead to the formation of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The SDP in alliance with the Liberal Party took 26% of the vote in the 1983 election and 23% of the vote in the 1987 election, two of our highest general election vote shares since the 1920s. The bulk of the SDP then merged with the Liberal Party in 1988 to go on to form the Liberal Democrat party we know today.

To mark this occasion the Social Democrat Group have arranged for the publication of a book of essays called The Future of Social Democracy.

As a group, the publication of the book marks a major step up in our activity and credit for organising it must go to the group Chair George Kendall and Secretary Colin McDougall – for all their hard work in getting the book to the point where it can be published in January. We are also delighted that our excellent MP for North-East Fife Wendy Chamberlain has agreed to co-edit the book as well as contributing a chapter on electoral reform. The publishers are Policy Press, an imprint of Bristol University Press.

A wide range of authors have been recruited to contribute to the book. These include former Lib Dem party leader and SDP parliamentary candidate Vince Cable, current Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney, Baroness Julie Smith, the leader of the Lib Dems in the House of Lords Dick Newby, Chair of the Social Liberal Forum Ian Kearns and former Local government Minister Stephen Williams. A variety of topics are discussed in the book including: How to deliver social justice through education? A social democratic foreign policy. How to make global free trade work for everyone. How do we grow the economy without damaging the environment? – and many more.

As we go through the economic as well as health storms unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a look at how we secure the core traditional aims of social democrats, ensuring everyone has a reasonable income to live on and that we eliminate poverty are more important than ever. Millions of people in the UK sadly face unemployment, many who never expected to be out of work, and face it through no fault of their own, because of the economic chaos caused by the pandemic. Meanwhile the threat of climate change to the environment hangs over us and tragic overseas conflicts and tensions between and within numerous countries remain. Social Democratic and liberal solutions will be needed to meet these challenges and this book will hopefully play a significant part in that debate.

Please look out for the launch of the book in January as we mark the 40th anniversary of the launch of the party that helped bring the modern Liberal Democrat Party into being.

* Michael Mullaney is Vice-Chair of the Social Democrat Group, an Executive Member on Lib Dem run Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council and the Lib Dem Finance spokesperson on Leicestershire County Council.