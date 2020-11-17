Ed Davey added to range of pictorial membership cards

As of today, you can order an Ed Davey membership card.

The suggested donation for a replacement membership card is £2 but anything else you can donate on top will go towards helping the party fight elections next May.

You can order online here.

There is a list, and description, of the existing membership cards here. They are:

Charles Kennedy

Dadabhai Naoroji

Conference Voting

Jane Dodds

Jo Swinson

Kirsty Williams

Layla Moran

Lynne Featherstone

Margaret Wintringham

Nick Clegg

Paddy Ashdown

Pride

Shirley Williams

Violet Bonham-Carter

Willie Rennie



* Greg Foster is the Liberal Democrats' Head of Membership