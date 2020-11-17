Ed Davey added to range of pictorial membership cards

As of today, you can order an Ed Davey membership card.
The suggested donation for a replacement membership card is £2 but anything else you can donate on top will go towards helping the party fight elections next May.
There is a list, and description, of the existing membership cards here. They are:
Charles Kennedy
Dadabhai Naoroji
Conference Voting
Jane Dodds
Jo Swinson
Kirsty Williams
Layla Moran
Lynne Featherstone
Margaret Wintringham
Nick Clegg
Paddy Ashdown
Pride
Shirley Williams
Violet Bonham-Carter
Willie Rennie
* Greg Foster is the Liberal Democrats' Head of Membership
I watched online, today, how Matt Hancock refused to comment on some of his spending with regard to Covid. It was very surprising that one man seemed to be in control of billions of pounds of taxpayers contributions. Amazon, has been one of the contacts. Apparently, they can get supplies.
As I read of another suicide, a young husband, and father, who had a debt of £20,000. He could no longer cope.
There is still very little, on the subject of hospital treatment for those with serious illness. Cancer, being one of them.
Johnson, is now out of action again.
I listened a while ago, to a you tube recording of the late former Chief Rabbi, on how he felt politics was too political. It’s becoming clear exactly what he meant.
I know I need dental surgery for tooth damage, I think that will need to be paid for.
Something, is very wrong, does politics and infighting come before the country you were elected to serve?
I would go comment on the interview in line today. Ed Davey, was being honest about some issue’s. I thought, that’s interesting. Very rarely, do I comment on anything, I feel nothing emotionally for.
Hope you are OK Helen. It is always good to read what you have to say. Lockdown toothache is horrible!
Ruth Bright. No pain at present, just four teeth with no backs. I have bone disease and they break. Last one snapped off in the gum area, it had to come to the surface as it healed. I need specialist treatment, I could end up paying a lot of money, privately.
I do feel very concerned, by what I know, and know to be true. How frightening for someone who is seriously ill, and can’t get treatment. Mental health is terrible, one of my grandchildren suffers bouts of deep depression, and most certainly it opened my eye’s to how much it hurts us all.
Yes a young one in our family was very badly hit by the first lockdown. I am feeling (late) middle age is a gift at this time. Not missing out like the teenagers are.