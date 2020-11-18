Scots need hope for a progressive United Kingdom

Boris Johnson has clearly demonstrated this week that he is a severe threat to Scotland’s place within the United Kingdom. Liberal Democrats need to consider any strategy which can give Scots a vision of a progressive United Kingdom freed from Boris Johnson’s “leadership”.

This is a speech I intended to deliver at Scottish conference last month, and I dearly hope this course can be seriously considered and deployed in good time to positively affect our performance in elections next May.

“I am deeply worried about Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom. I see polls showing support for Independence at 58%. I see within those polls that younger generations support Independence at a rate close to 4 to 1.

It seems clear to me that Scots see the United Kingdom as a Conservative country and that’s why they want to leave. Conservative majority governments are pushing Scotland away.

UK voters have voted for progressive majority governments 3 times in the last 10 years in 2010, 2017, and 2019. But every time the Conservatives have found themselves in power. It is first past the post that is creating Conservative majority governments. It is first past the post that is pushing Scots away from the UK, and it is our electoral system that has to be the sweeping constitutional reform that will transform the lives of Scots, and allow progressive Scots to once again feel at home in a progressive United Kingdom.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have to communicate a 5-year vision of a progressive United Kingdom.

We need to work with Labour to get the Tories out at Westminster.

Bring in STV.

And stop Conservatives achieving majorities when Britain’s voters want progressive politics.

We need to be clear about this plan to create a progressive United Kingdom. A plan to work with other progressive parties to defeat the parties that seek to divide us.

With this plan we can gain votes from the Scottish Conservative and Brexit party. They knew Brexit would risk Scotland’s place in the UK. They made their choice, and they need to be punished for that.

We can gain votes from Labour. Their voters, in voting for us, can send a message to the Labour party that they want progressive parties to work together to fix our broken politics, shut the Tories out of majority power, and safeguard the future of the UK.

And we can win votes from the SNP. All those progressive, liberal voters who have seen greener grass in a country free of Conservatism can imagine themselves prospering in a risk-free, progressive, liberal, United Kingdom.

Let’s draw a thick black line under our association with the Tories.

Let’s draw a thick black line under any lingering accusations that we are undemocratic after our attempts to reverse Brexit.

We have always wanted to improve our democracy.

If we cannot talk about electoral reform after the election that made voters choose between a populist buffoon, and a far left incompetent, then we will never talk about it.

If we cannot talk about electoral reform when it might be the single best way to stop Scotland separating from the UK, then we will never talk about it.

With the promise of a progressive UK, we can enthuse members, voters, and donors with an eye-catching message for this coming election, and we can blow the lid off our ambitions for the number of MSPs we return to Holyrood.

Let’s get out there and inspire people with dreams of a progressive United Kingdom, where progressive Scots feel entirely at home.”

* Ewan Hoyle is a West Scotland list candidate for the Scottish Parliament election next May