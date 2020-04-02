Memoirs of a moderate man

Those of us of a certain age may have some recollection of John Grant as a Labour MP who defected to the SDP but he was much more than that.

In his book Blood Brothers: Division and Decline of Britain’s Trade Unions he paints a vivid picture of a life in the Labour movement, part history, part autobiography. Born in 1932 in Finsbury Park Grant became a journalist eventually working for the Daily Express as its Chief Industrial Correspondent. In that role he covered a number of high profile strikes, the political climate in which they occurred and rubbed shoulders with a host of prominent union leaders.

Moving on to be a Labour MP his media skills were utilised both by Harold Wilson and his successor James Callaghan. In the 1974-79 Labour government ministerial office came his way as a Parliamentary Under Secretary at the Department of Employment. In that job he played a part in piloting the 1976 Race Relations Act through parliament, increased wages council enforcement and introduced measures to help more disabled people into work. He was also the minister who authorised work permits for Osvaldo Ardiles and Ricardo Villa when they signed for Tottenham Hotspur.

His personal relationships with union general secretaries were often utilised to good effect. On one occasion he was asked by Wilson to make an urgent phone call to Ray Buckton leader of the train drivers union ASLEF urging the postponement of a rail strike in the middle of a General Election campaign.

Following Labour’s defeat in 1979 Grant became increasingly disillusioned with the shift to the left in the party assisted by the big union leaders and what he saw as a failure by some of his fellow moderates to fight back. By 1981 he saw Labour by then committed to unilateral nuclear disarmament, withdrawal from the EEC and wholesale nationalisation as unelectable. His local constituency party in Islington was by then dominated by the hard left so he joined neighbouring MPs George Cunningham and Michael O’Halloran in the SDP. Despite being a popular local member he was defeated in 1983 by a young Jeremy Corbyn and found himself out of work.

Fortunately he had strong links with the electricians union the EEPTU an organisation led by men who had wrestled control from ballot rigging Communists and they invited him to be their new Head of Communications. There he found himself a central player in the union’s role in a number of high profile clashes with the TUC over the print dispute at Wapping and the trend towards single union agreements with employers. The latter of which led eventually to the EETPU being expelled from the TUC.

Grant was a social democrat who witnessed at first hand the once powerful unions humbled by Thatcher and as a result he was part of a movement to build a modern more cooperation style of workers organisation. In politics he advocated electoral reform as the route to progressive centre left government.

As an active trade unionist during the 1980s and 90s I lived through many of the same struggles. I wish I had met John Grant; it would have been an interesting discussion.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats