Conservatism and nationalism

Embed from Getty Images

Some anecdotes throw sharp light on underlying realities. Nick Timothy’s reflections on his experience as a fiercely loyal adviser to Theresa May as Home Secretary and Prime Minister, Remaking One Nation: The Future of Conservatism (just published) provides a classic example. After the uncertain outcome of the 2017 election, May told Timothy and his equally fierce colleague Fiona Hill, “The donors think you ought to go”, and fired them both. She didn’t say that she thought they should go, or the Cabinet, or the party chairman, or the parliamentary party: the donors were the key voice and influence.

Money counts in British politics. It counts much more than it used to, because the Conservatives have found ways of getting round the rules loosely monitored by the Electoral Commission, in using the resources of its professional HQ to influence constituency campaigns, through paid-for mailings, targeted social media, etc.. LibDem and Labour activists have heavily outnumbered Conservatives on the streets and doorsteps; but the Conservative machine has enormously outspent us.

When British politics returns to something like normality, we will press in Parliament for a tightening of the rules on campaign spending – and press for the suppressed report on Russian interference (and funding) in British politics to be published. But the Conservatives have a strong interest in resisting rule changes, even as they move to redraw constituency boundaries to entrench their advantages.

Liberal Democrats are too nice to turn back the attacks our opponents direct at us. Right-wing media and political ‘technologists’ have created a popular image of ‘the liberal elite’ as a powerful establishment which lacks the gut loyalty to Britain that Tory nationalists claim as their own. Theresa May’s version of this, borrowed from David Goodhart, was that the liberal elite are ‘citizens of nowhere’, dismissing the small-town rootedness of the ‘citizens of somewhere’, who regret the pace of change and the swamping of English traditions and values by globalization and immigration.

This is a persuasive myth, which has won over a lot of ‘blue collar’ and older voters. It distracts attention from the Conservative Party’s dependence on donors who live in tax havens, run their businesses offshore, or are foreign nationals resident in London, contributing through generous participation in Tory fundraising events or subscribing to right-wing think tanks. These, far more accurately, are ‘people from anywhere’ or nowhere.

Take the Barclay brothers, for example, owners of the Telegraph group (and sponsors of Boris Johnson through paying so generously for his weekly column), who are resident in Monaco and commute between there and the castle they have built on one of the smallest Channel Islands, almost beyond the reach of outside law. Major donors to the Conservative election campaign last December included Ann-Rosemary Said, wife of a Syrian-born arms dealer, John Gore, a British citizen resident in the Bahamas, Lubov Chernukin, wife of a Russian-born businessman, and Alexander Ternenko, born in Ukraine.

So how did we let the myth take such strong hold that it is the university teachers, scientists, doctors, BBC broadcasters and professionals, whose work and careers engage them in cooperation across borders, who are disconnected from the ‘real’ and ‘rooted’ people of England? Years of right-wing attacks on ‘left-wing intellectuals’ in the Daily Mail and the Murdoch press have shaped popular images. Neglect of the needs and assumptions of those who never went to university and whose communities were disrupted by industrial collapse and social change, under Blair’s government as well as under Thatcher, built up resentment against the well-educated who easily moved to the cities and successful careers. Those resentments came out on the doorstep in the 2016 Referendum campaign, with the old Etonian Johnson and the city trader Farage successfully persuading voters that they were the insurgents against the elite, the people’s friends against the establishment.

Print media and social media have successfully established this populist narrative in much of the British electorate. Less money is flowing into Tory Party funds at present, but the donors will return when the opposition parties recover. Liberal Democrats – and Labour too – need to think hard about how we get past the negative image of a cosmopolitan liberal elite and re-establish our credibility to the ‘blue-collar’ parts of our society, to those left behind by change who long for the world of fifty years ago. We will never win the battle for funds; so we need to fight harder to win the narrative.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.