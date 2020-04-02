New issue of Liberator free online

We’d intended to announce at York that Liberator will become a free online only publication in September.

Given the pandemic though, with potential readers stranded at home, we’re doing this a bit early with our 400th issue, which also marks Liberator’s 50th anniversary.

Go to: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk and you can download a pdf onto any device.

We will soon announce arrangements for those who’d like to sign up to be notified of when new issues come out.

Also now available on the website is our post-election review in Liberator 399.

Subscribers have been sent Liberator 400 by post and subject to how the present restrictions pan out we intend to produce Liberator 401 and 402 in print and then Liberator 403 will be online only. That was intended to coincide with the September conference but as that is in limbo we may have fortuitously picked the right time to go online only.

Liberator 400 includes:

RUNNERS AND RIDERS – a look at Lib Dem leadership contenders

NEVER WASTE A CRISIS – Be very afraid, even when coronavirus is over, about what the government will seize the opportunity to do, says Tony Greaves

GET LIBERALISM DONE – The answers to the Liberal Democrats’ plight can all be found in the party’s constitutional preamble, if only it would act on them, says Adrian Sanders

BACK TO THE FUTURE – Leave voters were seduced by an imagined past, but that was no reason to ignore them, says Matthew Huntbach

AN EXERCISE IN INSANITY – The targeting strategy has delivered three poor general election results in a row. Time to ditch it, says Mick Taylor

RESPECT FOR CULTURE, OR RESPECT FOR WOMEN? – The UN shouldn’t congratulate itself on women’s rights until male leaders become role models, says Rebecca Tinsley

ANYONE BUT TRUMP – Joe Biden could beat the worst president in American history and it’s time for Sanders supporters to unite behind him, says Martha Elliott

WHEN THE COUNTRY BURNS AWAY – Steve Yolland reports on the impact of Australia’s devastating fires on homes, farms and people and wonders if there is more to come

BRING DEMOCRACY TO EVERYDAY LIFE – The UK needs a democratic revolution, drawing in decades of liberal thought, says Bernard Greaves

OUT WITH THE OLD – The general election was bad for the Liberal Democrats but left them with a new source of winnable seats. Michael Steed crunches the numbers

There’s also as usual news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, reviews, letters and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

The historical section marking 50 years includes a reproduced article from each decade – by Helen Tovey, Roger Cowe, Conrad Russell, Rebecca Tinsley and Simon Titley – and looks back at Liberator over that time and at the associated Liberal Revue and Liberator Songbook

Back issues of Liberator from 2001 onwards are available free on our website. See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk