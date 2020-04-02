Daily View 2×2: 2 April 2020

I’m celebrating a glorious third place finish in the first Creeting St Peter online quiz last night, and thus in a good mood today…

2 big stories

The number of ventilators that will be delivered this weekend is… 30.

A visibly shocked Jane Hill – It does seem to say 30 ventilators…..#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/V3QofrISAH — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) 1 April 2020

No, that isn’t a misprint, but whilst more will follow, it’s not what people might have been expected of the “first of thousands” announced by Michael Gove on Tuesday. It was Alok Sharma’s turn to face the music yesterday. I’m guessing that most of the Cabinet will have their phones switched off this morning to avoid having to take punishment from the media…

The COP26 meeting in Glasgow has formally been postponed until next year. Luckily for the climate emergency, Coronavirus appears to have delayed the (probable) inevitable, and it does give a bit more time for the major economies to come up with something meaningful in terms of proposals. But has the current crisis given us some clues as to potential changes in behaviour going forward?

2 blog posts

Well done to the Liberator Collective on making it to fifty. And yes, they tend to be a bit snippy about us newcomers, but there’s no doubt that the Collective have entertained, informed and challenged over five decades. If we manage to make it that far, we’ll have done damned well indeed. And, hopefully, I’ll have been replaced – I’ll be in my nineties by then, albeit still younger than Lord Bonkers… Jonathan Calder has marked the anniversary…

We normally associate fake news with the internet, but Andy Boddington gets his through his letterbox. It’s hard to believe that people can be so stupid, especially in Ludlow, but there you go…

And finally…

One final comment on Tuesday’s biggest story. Yes, it’s the Llandudno goats. The wonderful Roger Roberts has the final word on the invasion of Kashmiri goats…