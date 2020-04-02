Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 2 April 2020

By | Thu 2nd April 2020 - 7:30 am

I’m celebrating a glorious third place finish in the first Creeting St Peter online quiz last night, and thus in a good mood today…

2 big stories

The number of ventilators that will be delivered this weekend is… 30.

No, that isn’t a misprint, but whilst more will follow, it’s not what people might have been expected of the “first of thousands” announced by Michael Gove on Tuesday. It was Alok Sharma’s turn to face the music yesterday. I’m guessing that most of the Cabinet will have their phones switched off this morning to avoid having to take punishment from the media…

The COP26 meeting in Glasgow has formally been postponed until next year. Luckily for the climate emergency, Coronavirus appears to have delayed the (probable) inevitable, and it does give a bit more time for the major economies to come up with something meaningful in terms of proposals. But has the current crisis given us some clues as to potential changes in behaviour going forward?

2 blog posts

Well done to the Liberator Collective on making it to fifty. And yes, they tend to be a bit snippy about us newcomers, but there’s no doubt that the Collective have entertained, informed and challenged over five decades. If we manage to make it that far, we’ll have done damned well indeed. And, hopefully, I’ll have been replaced – I’ll be in my nineties by then, albeit still younger than Lord Bonkers… Jonathan Calder has marked the anniversary

We normally associate fake news with the internet, but Andy Boddington gets his through his letterbox. It’s hard to believe that people can be so stupid, especially in Ludlow, but there you go…

And finally…

One final comment on Tuesday’s biggest story. Yes, it’s the Llandudno goats. The wonderful Roger Roberts has the final word on the invasion of Kashmiri goats…

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard S 2nd Apr '20 - 8:13am

    Viewed from abroad it’s strange to a see a newsreader sitting reading the news without a mask on.

    When the UK starts taking this seriously (rather than as a convenient excuse to do illiberal things), then it’s going to be important for people with that level of visibility to model correct behaviour.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 2nd Apr - 10:48am
    It's good that the police have now been told by their own authorities what the law is, and that it is much less restrictive than...
  • User Avatarexpats 2nd Apr - 10:24am
    matt 2nd Apr '20 - 12:20am.............There is going to be a day of reckoning when this is all over and we need a royal commission...
  • User AvatarDilettante Eye 2nd Apr - 9:50am
    matt “There is going to be a day of reckoning when this is all over “ Yes indeed there will be. The Tories are going...
  • User AvatarMario Caves 2nd Apr - 9:29am
    "I’d always take the name and shoulder number of the police officer before complying with an order I felt to be unlawful." Good advice, but...
  • User AvatarAndy Hyde 2nd Apr - 9:25am
    Gordon, In relation to the lack of PPE for NHS staff, the HASAWA1974, places responsibility on the employers to provide their employees a safe place...
  • User AvatarRichard S 2nd Apr - 8:13am
    Viewed from abroad it's strange to a see a newsreader sitting reading the news without a mask on. When the UK starts taking this seriously...
Mon 27th Apr 2020
18:30
LIBG: How Do WeStop Deforestation?