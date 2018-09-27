It’s true, metaphors matter, and far more than you might expect.

As Lib Dems we need to realise something. We don’t think the way we should think, so we don’t win where we should win.

People think mostly using the subconscious. This is the automatic bit of our brain. Want to test it… what’s 3+5 = ? The answer comes quick to you. It’s automatic. Because you have existing structures in your subconscious to answer questions. You’ve answered that a lot in the past so you’ve connected the question and answer.

When you were young you might of used your fingers, or counted objects. That’s your conscious brain at work.

Try 24 x 38 = ? Head hurt? I know mine does. This is your consciousness, the logic bit of your brain. But this logic bit, your consciousness has to retrieve lots of bits of information from your subconscious to times those two numbers.

Your consciousness relies on your subconscious. “Ok, what does your subconscious rely on to make sense of the world?” I hear you saying.

A lot of it is metaphors. The world is a complex place, so we relate it to other things we are used to. Brexit too complex? What about a hard or soft brexit? No-deal consequences hard to get your head around? What about a cliff-edge Brexit?

This how we actually think. And this is why our politicians use metaphors all the time.

But metaphors aren’t just influential, they are universal. As a Harvard Business Professor Gerald Zaltman explains in the book Metaphoria, there are 7 fundamental “deep” metaphors we all understand.

Balance “balanced diet” Transformation “you’ve grown into your new role” Journey “the people have voted to depart but not for the destination” Connection “Wazzzzup” from Budweiser advert Control “cliff-edge Brexit” Container “thinking outside the box” Resource “their assets were frozen”

In the book Metaphoria it’s also explained that around 70% of metaphors fit into these categories. And we all understand them. You don’t have to divide people into small stereotypical boxes. You can use these deep metaphors to appeal to all. For example, the no-deal Brexit “falling off the cliff” metaphor gives you a sense you’ve lost control and it’s not going to end well.

So we need to think about our metaphors, use the 7 fundamental deep metaphors we all understand, and make every message matter.

For more communications, messaging and framing chat, see my new podcast “Frame Game”, or find the “Lib Dem Framing Forum” on Facebook.

* Richard Maxwell joined the party in 2015 and has a keen interest in communications.