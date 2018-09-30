Michael Palin’s superb documentary on North Korea

Embed from Getty Images

Channel 5 have surpassed themselves in presenting Michael Palin’s two-episode programme on his travels in North Korea.

It is a surprise to find the great Python on Channel Five, but the show reminds one of his enormous skill at presenting charming and informed pictures of foreign places.

Palin makes clear, up front, that he and his crew went where they were allowed and an “entourage” of five or six North Korean government officials accompanied them, supervising their filming and every word said on camera.

Nonetheless Michael Palin manages to show a fascinating and colourful profile of the world’s most secretive state, establishing a rapport with two of his young minders, wheedling out a fascinating insight into the “Hermit Kingdom”, albeit without warts.

You can see the documentary on “My5”, which is the catch-up service of Channel 5 and other TV stations.

