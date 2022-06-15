NewsHound

Moran: Anything less than a full ban on ‘conversion therapy’ is unacceptable

By | Wed 15th June 2022 - 3:40 pm

Writing in Gay Times, Layla Moran has called out those that think being gay is something other than normal and want to convert ‘gay people’ into ‘ordinary people’. Moran wrote:

The LGBTQ+ community is an incredible tapestry of different sexual orientations and gender identities. Each of them is valid and should be celebrated. But practices exist which seek to change, cure, or suppress an LGBTQ+ person’s identity. These practices start from the position that a person expressing an LGBTQ+ identity should be challenged and corrected. They are deliberately harmful and repressive…

Shockingly these practices are still legal in the UK.

Moran talks about the impacts of so-called ‘therapy’:

For people who are subjected to ‘conversion therapy’, the consequences are severe and long-lasting. These practices deny a person’s identity, teach them that they need saving, healing, or fixing. Survivors report struggling with PTSD, eating disorders, mental health problems, and difficulties with relationships. The practices can alienate people from their communities and make it extremely hard to access support.

 

Moran said trans rights are human rights:

Figures from the national LGBTQ+ survey found that around 7% of LGBTQ+ people in the UK had been offered or undergone ‘conversion therapy’, with trans people almost twice as likely to have experienced it, at 13%.

The Government made a commitment four years ago to ban all forms of ‘conversion therapy’. But appallingly, the Government has since backtracked and now plans to introduce only a partial ban, that excludes trans and non-binary people…

Trans right are human rights, and we must stand together as a community to ensure trans people are afforded the same dignity, respect, and protection as everyone else. The Government must U-turn on its U-turn – anything less than a full ban on ‘conversion therapy’ is unacceptable.

