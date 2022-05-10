Queen’s Speech: Conversion therapy “ban” does not go far enough

This Morning, Charles, Prince of Wales delivered the Queen’s Speech.

Among the many measures to be introduced by the Conservative government is a bill to ban conversion therapy, referring to the immoral pseudoscientific practice of trying to change a person’s sexuality from homosexuality or bisexuality to heterosexuality, or trying to change a person’s gender identity from transgender or non-binary to cisgender.

There is one main issue with this pledge, however; the government has already failed to ban gender conversion therapy, and fully ban gay and bisexual conversion therapy.

The Conservatives have faced controversy on this issue previously, reneging on their promise to ban LGBT+ conversion therapy. Resulting in pushback across the political spectrum, including members of their party, the government u-turned and promised to ban gay conversion therapy – making a point of NOT banning gender conversion therapy.

Despite further backlash to include trans and non-binary people within their legislated ban, once again from members of their party – including their LGBT+ and One Nation Conservative wings – this government has decided to continue their attack upon the trans and non-binary communities by refusing to do so, with Justice Secretary Dominic Raab defending the decision: “we should be able to discuss these sensitive issues with mutual tolerance”.

The issue with Raab’s statement is that “mutual tolerance” is missing from the government’s legislation. There is nothing mutual or tolerant about conversion therapy. It is the outright denial of identity as if a trans person or non-binary person is confused and must be forcibly changed to conform with society, rather than allowing them to live their lives as individuals.

And as I stated above, the “ban” on gay and bisexual conversion therapy isn’t even a full ban. The legislation itself “protects under-18s, regardless of circumstance, and over-18s who do not consent and who are coerced or forced to undergo conversion therapy practice”. The issue, however, is this: how does the government determine between a “consenting adult” and a coerced gay or bisexual person? The answer – you cannot consent to conversion therapy. The government has left this loophole in, which allows for gay and bisexual people to be exploited and abused in the name of “therapy”.

The Conservatives have, yet again, thrown the LGBT+ community under the bus. Despite Charles, Prince of Wales reading aloud the pledge to ban conversion therapy, this is anything but.

It is why I want to end with a request – please support the “Ban Conversion Therapy” campaign group, that are seeking to lobby the government to implement a full ban on the horrid practice.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member.