Ed Davey: Queen’s Speech shows Conservatives are neglecting rural communities

Tue 10th May 2022

Ed Davey has said that the Queen’s Speech does nothing to help rural communities:

This Queen’s Speech does nothing to help the millions of families and pensioners facing soaring bills and eye watering inflation. The Conservatives have failed to deliver a cut to VAT that would have saved families an average of £600, failed to help pensioners and failed to help the most vulnerable in our society.

“The Conservatives are continuing to neglect rural communities. There was nothing in these plans to support farmers on the brink, to tackle soaring ambulance waiting times and GP shortages, or to stop the dumping of filthy sewage into our river and seas.

It shows a Prime Minister refusing to listen to the clear message sent by voters at last week’s local elections who are fed up of being taken for granted by this Conservative Government.

To be honest, it doesn’t do a great deal for people struggling to pay for the basics in our urban areas either. But with a by-election coming up in Tiverton and Honiton, it is to be expected that we showcase our longstanding record of getting what our rural areas need.

