What Bill would you like to see in the Queen’s Speech?

It’s going to be a very strange Queen’s Speech today, delivered by Prince Charles. The Queen was well over everyone else’s retirement age quarter of a century ago and it has been amazing that she was able to continue with this ceremony until last year.
There is no doubt that the words Prince Charles will deliver, written for him by the most illiberal Government of the Queen’s reign, will be utterly vomit inducing for most people reading this site. Protest rights and human rights under threat, absolutely nothing to address rising poverty and hunger in this country.
Alistair Carmichael had this to say on measures to limit the right to protest:
These dangerous and draconian plans aren’t about stopping guerilla protestors – the police already have the powers to stop them. Instead, this is yet another desperate attempt to distract from a failing Government that is running out of steam.
Last week, millions of people across the country sent a signal to the Conservatives that they were fed up with being taken for granted. Yet now we see they have nothing new to offer.
So rather than wasting time recycling discredited plans, which have already been rejected by Parliament, Ministers should be taking real action to tackle the cost of living crisis which is hurting families across the country.
So we thought it might be an idea to ask you what you would like to see? What one piece of legislation would you introduce to make life better for people and why?
It might be a complete overhaul of our immigration system to ensure that people are treated with dignity and compassion with a presumption that people who love each other should be able to live together, it could be securing the electoral reform that protects against a Government having disproportionate power without legitimacy, it could be measures to tackle violence against women and girls, it could be ensuring that everyone has the basics they need to thrive, not just survive. And then of course there is the not inconsequential matter of saving the planet.
Go ahead and light up the comments with a vision of how life could be if we had a decent, liberal government that gave a damn about people.
The government talks about “levelling up”. There is also a need to “level down”. There are two groups of people who seem to have a right to print money:
1. Private company executives. There seems to be a cartel of major shareholders who vote through exorbitant pay packages at the annual shareholder meetings. A solution could be to increase the top rates of tax.
2. Private landlords. There is no control over their tendency to increase rents. It is now more expensive to rent than to service a mortgage. Possible solutions could be rent controls and reducing the deposits required for buying.
Hi James,
Shareholders in general do not want company executives – their managers – to be paid disgusting sums of money, for obvious reasons.
For some years now, small shareholders in the UK have been trying to curb executive greed. Some institutions – pension funds etc have joined this tendency.
The way boards are set up means remuneration committees and independent directors are not in fact independent at all. There are clear incentives for directors’ mutual back scratching.
In a minority of companies, directors are also the major shareholders. And are in an even better position to take advantage.
I strongly agree there need to be serious curbs on executive pay levels. The best way to do this would be with a series of measures empowering minority shareholders.
I hope this is of some help.