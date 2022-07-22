Mary Reid

More historic footage of Liz Truss

By | Fri 22nd July 2022 - 8:56 am

Well, the BBC is really helping us to build up our profile of the young Liz Truss. (See Andy Boddington’s post yesterday and mine on Wednesday, with all your comments.)

And guess who she is leafleting with in this video….

Who else can you spot? It even includes a brief glimpse of Glee Club.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

3 Comments

  • Neil Fawcett 22nd Jul '22 - 9:18am

    Not only is she leafleting with Dr Pack and Cllr Prater, but I designed the leaflet she’s handing out 😉

  • Jim Dapre 22nd Jul '22 - 10:31am

    Plenty of familiar faces to be seen, although I can’t remember all the names. Couldn’t spot Mary and myself in the crowd.

    We used to commute to Brighton. so missed early morning and evening sessions.

