More historic footage of Liz Truss

Well, the BBC is really helping us to build up our profile of the young Liz Truss. (See Andy Boddington’s post yesterday and mine on Wednesday, with all your comments.)

And guess who she is leafleting with in this video….

🚨Archive drop 🚨 Here is the full #Newsnight package featuring a young Liz Truss, then a Lib Dem, canvassing locals outside the Brighton Pavilion in 1994 about abolishing the monarchy https://t.co/rTCtpJva18 pic.twitter.com/5WcUKN9yG7 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 21, 2022

Who else can you spot? It even includes a brief glimpse of Glee Club.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.