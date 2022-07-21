Truss and Paddy, and that call for abolition of the monarchy

“This Party will not duck and weave, unlike Labour, from the issues people are interested in.”

That could be Liz Truss today but it dates back to 1994, when Truss was president of Oxford University Lib Dems. She was at the Lib Dem conference in Brighton, speaking for a motion on abolishing the monarchy.

“I agree with Paddy Ashdown when he said, ‘everyone should have the chance to be a somebody’… We Liberal Democrats believe in opportunity for all. We believe in fairness and common sense. We believe in referenda on major constitutional issues… We do not believe that people should be born to rule.”

She said that when out with Paddy Ashdown earlier, they had come across a group of people, aged 50 to 60:

Fairly middle class, rather smart. Rather reactionary to be perfectly frank. We asked them their opinion of the monarchy. They said, ‘Abolish them. We’ve had enough’… We couldn’t find a single monarchist outside the Royal Pavilion.”

Should Liz Truss become the next prime minister, and many predict she will, I wonder what the conversation will be with HM Queen Elizabeth.

Truss: Your Majesty, I beg leave to form a government.

Queen: What and let you abolish the monarchy? Off with your head. Guards!

Okay, that’s cheesy. But cheese is a Truss thing.

Of course, Liz Truss has changed her views since those heady liberal days of 1994. What led to that transition from a full blooded Lib Dem activist to the hard right of the Tory party, from marching against Margaret Thatcher to aspiring to be her heir, remains a mystery. She explained some of the history but not the reasoning to the Daily Record last year.

The Brighton conference video of Truss’s anti-monarchy speech is here. Liz Truss also appeared at the end of a feature of that day’s ITN news bulletin, which mostly focused on Lib Dem activists being rebellious over the minimum wage.

For other recollections of a very different Liz Truss from the one we know today, see Mary Reid’s post yesterday evening.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.