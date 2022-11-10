Muslims need allies

It’s Islamophobia Awareness Month. Which to be frank is not great. Sadly things have not got better since I was elected as the first female Muslim councillor in Merton in 2018. During my first term, I pushed Merton Council to accept the APPG definition of Islamophobia, but they didn’t. And there is still denial that it even needs to be defined. This is a problem if we are to truly tackle this type of racism.

Only a couple a weeks ago our candidate in the by-election in Kingston, who is a Muslim, was attacked viciously by the opposing Independent party in literature that marked him out as being unsuitable because of his faith. That night, I walked by his side as we refused to be cowed and continue campaigning. He was nervous and shaken by it all, but was also in disbelief. As we knocked on doors he remarked, “I remember that racism was quite common when I was kid but I didn’t think it was still this bad”. Sadly, I was not surprised. I have seen this type of behaviour on social media but what was shocking that this racist attack was on a leaflet. What got us through that night was the reception we had at the doors, nearly everyone we talked to who had seen the leaflet were shocked. Appalled that anyone would be attacked for simply having a religious faith.

Islamophobia, as defined by the APPG on Islamophobia, is “rooted in racism, and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” The Liberal Democrats were the first political party to accept the definition. (Proud of this!)

Islamophobia is a bit like an iceberg, there is a smaller visible part that everyone can see but a much larger part under the water that is more difficult to see. Racism can have a visible part which usually means verbal or physical attacks, a mosque getting vandalised. The much bigger hidden part includes discrimination, stereotyping, marginalisation and exclusion. This is called structural Islamophobia. This can happen when unconsciously or consciously someone does not get a job because of a name that could sound like it could be Muslim. It could happen when a woman who loses her job because of her hijab. It could happen when newspapers’ headlines label Muslims as terrorists.

There is also documented evidence that hate crime has continued to increase year on year in the UK. In the year ending March 2022, 155,841 hate crimes were recorded by the police in England and Wales, a 26% increase compared with the previous year. In the year ending March 2022, two in five (42%) of religious hate crime offenses were targeted against Muslims (3,459 offenses out of 8307 cases providing information on targeted religion hate crime). Nearly half of all religious hate crime is directed at Muslims.

During the pandemic Islamophobia spread on social media. Religiously aggravated hate crimes increased by one-third compared to the same period in 2019. According to the Anadolu Agency European Islamophobia Report of 2022, Muslims are now 4 times more likely to experience hate crimes than those who identify as Christians.

There was even divisive media narratives that blamed Muslims for transmitting infection were widespread. On 26 June, The Telegraph ran an article headlined, “Exclusive: Half of UK’s imported Covid19 infections are from Pakistan.” Other papers picked this up and spread that the misinformation to imply that people from Pakistan were a major cause of COVID19 infection in the UK. In fact, according to Public Health England (PHE) data, the total number of cases was only 30, accounting for 0.01% of all cases. These headlines incite hatred and spread Islamophobia.

But showing that words such as these in headlines can hurt is hard to prove. Some think that they can use words that are exaggerated or incorrect and the impact will be minimal. But words do matter. And words that harm that are in our newspapers or worse from our leaders in power, only legitimise hate and fuel it.

Currently the government has still yet to accept the APPG definition of Islamophobia. So it comes as no surprise, that this year, Islamophobia Awareness Month’s theme is #tacklingdenial. It is important that we all understand the existence of denial, and how dangerous this can be. We all need to tackle Islamophobia together. It can be hard to keep calling out racism without allies. So thank you to anyone who is an ally. Your support matters.

* Hina Bokhari is a Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly.